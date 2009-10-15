ExpressVPN is confident you’ll enjoy the Internet much more with the added security and privacy a VPN offers.
Which is why you get a 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee.
The Support Team is always available, 7 days a week, to offer you the best possible service.
But if you’re not happy within 30 days of signing up, for any reason, just contact support and ExpressVPN will give you a full refund.
Simple as that.
Featured image: Money back sign, Money back sign with colour confetti / Dollar Photo Club
hello i wanna refund my money back , my son 12 years use my paypal , buy so many things . pls refund money and close vpn thanks
Hi Ahmed, sorry you wish to cancel! Please contact the Support Team and they will help you, pronto.
ExpressVPN is a godsend in Asia… it’s freaking fast… so thank you to all those back-end, front-end, and IT support who makes our lives so much easier in such a censored part of the world… 30-day trial will turn into lifetime loyal customer, just please continue to beat the GFW.
Yes
I live in Australia and I wanted to know if this will change my Netflix from Australian to US? If it does, will I be able to watch US Netflix?
Hello, for any specific question like this, please get in touch with Support.
You’ve good info on this web-site.|
Sustain the spectacular job !! Lovin’ it!|
how do I refund and unsubscribe
Hi Monique. We’ll be happy to take care of your request via Live Chat.
So useful, looking frontward to visiting again.
Bummed that it didn’t work out between you and me, but very happy we can be friends 🙂 <3
In all seriousness, though, thanks for your feedback, KC!
i need my money back
Hi, Mario. Please get in touch with us and we’ll get you sorted out.
Hi,
My english is not very good but I will try to explain the reason that I want my money back. My ISP seemed to have a problem with their connection near my location, that problem persisted for 2 months and made me think that they were throttling, and because of that I decided to purchase your service to see if that would solve my problem.
Fortunately, They weren’t throttling and it seems that they fixed the problem because they called me and explained me the situation I had. Now I have 5 days without any connection problem and I don’t see a reason to continue using your product.
I want to know what is the process to follow in order to get my money back.
Thanks.
Hi Héctor,
Please get in touch with Support. We will be able to help you from there.
Thank you!
—ExpressVPN
It’s really unstable and slow. Have to delete the VPN profile every time I cannot connect and then reinstall again every time.
Hi, please get in touch with us via Live Chat on our website, and we’ll help you from there.
the last few days have a probleme with slow conection
We’re sorry to hear you are having connection issues. Kindly send us your connection log file (Save Log) to support[at]expressvpn[dot]zendesk[dot]com so that we can properly diagnose the problem.