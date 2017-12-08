In an independent review, BestVPN.com tested 15 VPN services in a series of controlled speed tests. The test confirmed ExpressVPN as the fastest VPN, beating 2nd place by nearly 4 Mbits/second at the time of writing.

Scientific speed test methodology

BestVPN.com connected to several VPNs via data servers in the U.S., UK, Australia, and Hong Kong). Identical data packets were transferred between the servers using different VPN services, and all transfer speeds were monitored and averaged.

The ongoing speed test is designed to prioritize consistency in VPN speed and establish a benchmark to compare all VPNs on a level playing field. Using static and controlled data transfers ensures an accurate speed result, BestVPN.com’s test removes temporary variables from the testing process which could affect internet speed—such as home and office Wi-Fi connections and locally cached data.

So far, BestVPN.com have completed over 18,500 individual tests, and more run every day. For those interested, BestVPN.com updates the results daily.

Who is BestVPN.com?

BestVPN.com is a review site that aims to highlight the best VPN services through thorough reviews and testing. As part of this goal, they’re currently hosting awards which allow the public to vote for their favorite VPN.

In addition to reviews and speed-testing, BestVPN.com creates content to inform users about security issues and the benefits of privacy.

The speed you need, whenever you want it

At ExpressVPN, we know that, alongside privacy and security, VPN speed is a top issue for internet users.

A premium VPN should amplify your internet experience without affecting your ability to do the things you want online, such as:

Fast browsing

File sharing

Ultra HD video streaming

ExpressVPN averages 39.48 Mbits/s over 7 days, which is more than fast enough for even Netflix’s Ultra HD streams.

0.5 Megabits per second – Required broadband connection speed

1.5 Megabits per second – Recommended broadband connection speed

3.0 Megabits per second – Recommended for SD quality

5.0 Megabits per second – Recommended for HD quality

25 Megabits per second – Recommended for Ultra HD quality

We continuously test the ExpressVPN apps and servers to ensure the best speed for the things that matter so you can enjoy the internet as it should be.

Get the fastest VPN on the market

If you want all the security and location benefits of a VPN, ExpressVPN is consistently the fastest VPN out there with speeds that let you go about your internet business as usual, with VPN protection. Check out this ExpressVPN review to know what other experts think of us.

Feedback for us?

Used the ExpressVPN apps recently? We’d love to hear about your experiences with speed or the service in general. Leave us a comment below or contact a real human via live chat!

Johnny 5 is the founding editor of the blog and writes about pressing technology issues. From important cat privacy stories to governments and corporations that overstep their boundaries, Johnny covers it all.