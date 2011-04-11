24/7 live chat support from ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN support is now better than ever: Live chat support is available round the clock!
If you ever have a problem with your ExpressVPN service, get in touch with support and the team will help you out, pronto.
Whatever the issue, ExpressVPN has you covered.
Comments
Hello, I paid a subscription for $8 a month for $99 a year and I need my money back because I just wanted to try the service first not pay it all immediately.
Hi! For cancellations and refunds, please contact support!
Great live chat support, except that you cant even access it. When the live chat button is clicked.. nothing happens. Nothing.
Hi live, sorry you can’t access the chat. Could I ask which device and OS you use?
Im james wiiliams..im here now in the philippines..there is a mistake happen in the metrobank when i disposed money..but they already return it to the direct express.the problem is i cant contact the costumer service and also i cant log in to my direct express account because i forgot my old password.
I have purchased a subscriptionfor 1 year, but it expired in 6 months, what happened for it?
Hi Bukowski, you can get in touch with support by clicking here.
Hello,
I didn’t receive the confirmation email so I don’t have an usernabe and a password.
What should I do to receive it again?
Hi Codruta, please get in touch with support. They’ll be able to help you out.
i cannot longer see the Ireland location on my vpn…i cannot connect to ireland like i did earlier ..because now i cant fine the locator or name Ireland on the vpn
Hi John, please get in touch with the live chat team directly, and they will get you sorted.
Hello ,
i have a express VPN Account.
how can i know the webpages opened from my iphone device using VPN Express, as the history is always cleared.
Can you help me find out ?
Hello, for any specific question like this, please get in touch with Support.
how do i cancel my subscription?
Hello, for any specific question like this, please get in touch with Support.
what happened to the live chat?
Hello, please get in touch with Support.
very wonderful live online chatting
Good day, I came across your service and I’m interested in using. However, I have a few questions regarding using it with my home network; I have multiple devices connected via WiFi including and Amazon Fire stick. What I’d really like to know is:
(1) My router is an Arris TG1672, do you support it and if yes what would be the set up procedure?
(2) We use our Amazon Fire TV for streaming, but the content received from Netflix within the Caribbean where we live isn’t as complete as in the continental United States. Can a router set up be used with your service so that our entire network is unblocked or do we need to use a setup for each individual device? This is considering we may use the Fire TV for Netflix, as well as other tablets and Android phones, or even the smart tv’s built in apps.
Thanks in advance, any information would be greatly appreciated!
Hi Omar,
Your router model doesn’t appear to be on our list of supported routers. However, if your router supports OpenVPN or PPTP protocol, then it may be possible to setup ExpressVPN on it. In case your router doesn’t have native VPN support. You may also have your Fire TV utilize the VPN via Virtual Router method.
I cancel my VPN YESTODAY how long dose it take so I can get my money back .(VPN) STELL ON WHAN DOSE IT STOP
Hi Maximo, it should take at least 5 to 7 business days for the refund to get fully processed.
I PURCHASED EXPRESS VPN 12.95 A MONTH AND I CAN’T SET THIS UP. I HAVE FOLLOWED ALL OF YOUR INSTRUCTIONS ON YOUR WEBSITE TO NO AVAIL. I DID NOT GET THE EMAIL WITH THE DOWNLOAD SO THAT MIGHT BE THE PROBLEM THIS ONE: ExpressVPN_Windows_PPTP_and_L2TP_Dialers.zip. SO PLEASE SEND IT TO ME AND THE APP TOO. SO I HAVE BOTH OF THEM. I WENT INTO MY ACCOUNT ON HERE AND MOST OTHERS HAVE THE DOWNLOAD IN YOUR ACCOUNT. YOURS DID NOT. SO THIS IS NOT WORKING FOR ME. YOUR SUPPORT IS JUST NOT THERE AND I STAYED UP AND YOUR SUPPORT WAS STILL NOT THERE. YOU NEED TO WORK ON YOUR SUPPORT FOR OTHER COUNTRIES. SO I NEED HELP WITH SETTING THIS UP OR I WILL CANCEL AND GO TO ANOTHER VPN. MY FRIENDS SAY THAT YOURS IS EXCELLENT, BUT I DO NOT SEE THAT IF YOU CAN’T EVEN GET IT SET UP. I AM SETTING IT UP ON WIN XP PRO 32 BIT. PLEASE HELP ME. THANKS. PIA
Hello, please get in touch with Support.
Wher hs the live chat service gone?
Hi I accidentally input the wrong email address on sign in. I pressed back on the browser before I could copy the activation code. Can you please resend the activation email. The hotmail account did not exist.
Thanks.
Hi, Francis. Can you please contact our Support Team via our website? We’ll be able to help you out from there and sort this all out! https://blog.expressvpn.com/support/#open-chat Thank you!
The money are gone but i don t have my G byte. What i have to do??!!
G byte? You may have signed up with another VPN provider. We do not offer data plans.
I have deleted express vpn program from my laptop . my subscription is still valid. can you please tell me how to restore it . my email: pali_78@hotmail.com
Hi Bassam, your setup information (i.e. download links, activation code) can be easily retrieved by logging-in to our website, and then clicking on the “Setup Your VPN Account” link for your active subscription.
I miss the download link for express vpn, since the old link is expired.
Hi Burkhard, your setup information (i.e. download links, activation code) can be easily retrieved by logging-in to our website, and then clicking on the “Setup Your VPN Account” link for your active subscription.
Tnx