10 ways the NSA is spying on you right now

In 2013, Edward Snowden revealed the NSA collects personal data on every American, as well as many more people worldwide. The shockwave of the revelations still ripples today.
What is the NSA?
The NSA is the U.S. National Security Agency. Although it ostensibly works to protect U.S. citizens and interests, the NSA monitors every American and the people of many allied countries—all with the backing of the U.S. government and large portions of Congress.
But it’s not only the NSA spying on its own people. Its counterparts at the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) are also spying on and hacking targets of interest.
Here are eight ways the NSA is still spying on you, right now, according to documents leaked by Edward Snowden and further investigation by the press.
How NSA surveillance works in America
1. The NSA can still access your phone records
In 2018, the NSA acquired data from over 600 million phone calls and text messages. It proceeded to delete many of them, citing “technical irregularities” but didn’t specify how many were expunged from servers. The USA FREEDOM Act, passed in 2015, puts the onus on telecommunication providers to hold on to phone records, after which they can be requested by the NSA rather than the spy agency keeping tabs on them directly.
This has meant that the overall extent of phone records collected by the NSA has gone down—but it’s hard to take their word at face value. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that the NSA has straight up lied about its surveillance policies.
2. Big Tech passes your data to the NSA
Facebook, Google, Apple, and six other leading online services have all gone on record as having given their customers’ data to the NSA, as legally required by the “PRISM” program. Data shared includes emails, messages, and documents.
3. The NSA can hack your devices
When the NSA finds a security hole in a popular consumer device, it does not fix the security hole, but instead exploits it. The NSA’s hacking unit, Tailored Access Operations, has developed a whole range of hacking exploits. These enable the NSA to break into consumer electronics devices and IT systems as it sees fit.
4. The NSA puts “backdoors” in your devices
The NSA has made the job of hacking security devices easier for itself by coercing many manufacturers to build vulnerabilities into products. The NSA supposedly created new guidelines surrounding this practice after the Snowden revelations but refuses to say what those guidelines are.
If that isn’t enough, the NSA is known to intercept shipments of computers and phones to put “backdoors” on them. The backdoor circumvents security measures of the device, allowing the NSA to spy on the end user.
5. The NSA can track you wherever you are
When you move around town, cell phone towers can calculate your exact position. Though the NSA claims it no longer collects this bulk data itself, cell phone providers are still required to do so, and they, in turn, must surrender those records to the NSA when ordered by a court.
By far the worst aspect of this unwieldy power is that you don’t even have to be the subject of an inquiry yourself. The data of millions can be handed over, without notice, because you had even the most tangential connection to a person under surveillance.
How the NSA spies on you overseas
6. The NSA has tapped internet lines worldwide
The internet connects different continents via undersea fiber optic cables that carry staggering amounts of data. In some places, the NSA has deals with local intelligence agencies to tap into these cables; in others, it does so on its own. The NSA even uses submarines to attach snooping bugs to wires deep beneath in the ocean.
7. The NSA hacks foreign companies
In Brazil, Germany, and other countries, the NSA has broken into the internal networks of major telecommunications providers, intercepting the data they gather and weakening the security of their systems. It collects every email and phone call it can.
8. The NSA knows everything you own and buy
Through agreements and hacking, the NSA can access credit card networks, payment gateways, and wire-transfer facilities around the world. This monetary surveillance allows the NSA to follow every cent of your money and know where it comes from and what you spend it on.
9. The NSA spies on foreign leaders
Another revelation in the Snowden documents was that the NSA asks senior officials in the White House, State Department, and Pentagon to share personal information they have on foreign leaders.
The leaked memo revealed that over 200 confidential phone numbers were handed over to the NSA, which proceeded to tap their conversations. The NSA didn’t spare countries friendly to the U.S. either, with German leader Angela Merkel also one of the ones targeted.
10. The NSA can spy on tracking cookies
Cookies, or small packets of data that relay location history and used to serve you with targeted ads, have also been collected by the NSA. The spy agency has honed in on them to identify users around the world as prime hacking targets.
Protect yourself from NSA surveillance
While NSA surveillance extends across the globe, there is still a lot you can do to safeguard your internet privacy. Check out this list of top privacy tips and always be conscious of what you’re sharing, with whom you’re sharing, and how you share it.
Comments
It would be a positive if the monitoring NSA actually helped pinpoint and able to assist in prosecuting the mostly from overseas ”WhackHackers”. Yeah, the ones that steal so much from the citizens it monitors and professes to protect.
I suddenly feel violated in every way possible. The NSA is a major hacking/surveillance organization that loves watching you takes shits and scrub between those cheeks. If anyone is a criminal, it’s this group of people that claim they have a right to private information. No one is safe from prying eyes, we live a cyber world full of geeks that invent technology to harass your very existence. I believe they pretend like their Gods or Santa Clause. They know when your naughty or nice. Don’t be surprised if you end up getting a lump of coal for Christmas.
Personal I don’t care if the NSA is watching me. They know I work for the DoD and that I am in the National Guard. Only place I ever go is to work on JBER and my Boss house on JBER and my own house off base. I don’t drink or do drugs. I have Facebook and Twitter I mostly support President Donald Trump. I play video games. I never was a Hero unless you want to count being a Drag Queen as a Hero, hey I can make jokes also.
I felt the same way too! Nothing to see here!
But, from your comment, your support of Trump (I do too), will be a good reason as the goal is to erode our constitional rights here in US of A.
And read the Patriot Act (George W Bush), in its entirety. You will find you just may be included in one of the ‘groups’ to be considered a ‘terrorist group’ in this US of A.
God bless you.
Exactly. The problem with knowing everything you do, anywhere you go, and everything you buy or study on the web, is that it is all connected to behavior algorithms that pick out certain perfectly innocent legal activities and turn them into ‘potentialities’ of future behavior that could also, possibly, become criminal acts. Including just the complete innocuous situations of being in a certain proximity of strangers at certain time and location intersections who are already tracked. In other words if they ‘imagine’ you are about to commit some ambiguous crime, then they can violate your 4th/A right to due process and physically disrupt your life until YOU PROVE otherwise. Just ask the growing number of law abiding citizens , like the young man exercising on his bike by riding around his neighborhood recently and was ‘Geofenced’ tracked because he passed in front of a home the day it was burglarized too many times because it was his training route and was doing Nothing wrong. After the police were trying to arrest him and it cost a lot of money to get a lawyer to convince the police he shouldn’t be a suspect , he still suffered wrongful consequences to this type of Pre-emptive policing.
After They completely get going full totalitarian on this new type of ‘crime fighting’, those who think there’s no sweat if you have nothing to hide will probably be most likely to betargeted with this stuff.
it’s not about what you are doing wrong. It’s about what they WILL do wrong. Once you give up a right you never get it back. You are a disgrace to humanity for giving away the rights of future generations. The Nazis are coming and you are more than happy to open the door for them.
you are all so naive ..you are so easily framed for anything any time..
they need you.. or just want to bust your chops… i see many reasons this could happen in what you have already written.. some dems are wanting to make lists of people who need to be de programmed… there you are.. that was easy…
You are clearly a victim of mainstream media propaganda. Expressvpn is not trying to protect criminals but rather trying to protect independent journalist from censoring all their articles and tracking all their whereabouts. Being an independent journalist is not an easy job, you will make a lot of enemies from high places for exposing the evil. Too much power given to intelligence community can also be a detrimental for our “freedom of speech”, if we still have it. Maybe you can try watching the movie of Will Smith – “The Enemy of the State,” so you can know how devastating it can be against law abiding citizen who are just doing the right thing to do.
The NSA is a highly respectable organization.
They protect us all from the bad guys.
Why ExpressVPN like and encourage criminals online?
NSA will eventually be enforcing hate speech for groups that have gained power over time. When the political parties get influenced enough by those groups, then “silencing” will occur. Bloomberg has demonstrated that he like to control people right down to their 32 oz cola cups when mayor of NYC. Be wary of him.
If they do the right thing, they protect us from those that would do us harm… both domestically and internationally. I am glad they have the capabilities that they have. The key is who keeps the NSA and other agencies from abusing their mandate. This is where we should have oversite from NON-PARTISAN people who have the power to police these agencies and take both criminal and administrative actions against anyone who violates the rules and law. This is not hard stuff to figure out, but when you have politics involved, everyone has an agenda. And believe it or not, but it is a fact, some members of Congress from both parties CANNOT pass a background to receive classified information. I know we don’t want to restrict (other than basic qualifications) who runs for office, but this is something we should deal with as well.
What are you talking about? Criminals? If there is anyone whos criminals,then its the NSA.
You are so wrong when you mention this, about criminals. So you mean Edward Snowden is a criminal?
If you put your phone on airplane mode while out and about they can’t track your where abouts right?
The only way I know of to stop tracking is to remove the back off your device and take the battery out. Ji
Even then with all the cameras and video surveillance in the streets they’ll still track you
All this “spying,” on even the most average of “Joes,” is all in the name of “Homeland Security.”
After 9/11, many in government, (looking for an excuse), signed the “Patriot Act,” into law, giving the government permission to spy on the nation’s citizens, claiming it was to seek out potential terrorists, who may communicate their intentions, or coordinate efforts with co-conspirators.
Many in government wanted to do this electronic spying on EVERYONE, even before 9/11, obviously, for political purposes… 9/11 was the opening they needed, to get what they wanted.
It’s the reason now, Conservative groups, or individuals, and others, are targeted, silenced, removed from internet social media, and attacked in many other ways.
Many other nations had been already spying, or “monitoring,” their citizens, and even controlling what people saw on the internet, or even how they responded to it.
Censorship is a heavy political tool on other countries, where the government controls all that the people see.
Why does the government or NSA spy on you?Its wrong and dumb!
The ironic thing is by using a VPN you are probably more likely to be a target because you’re trying to remain anonymous. Oh well, if they want to waste time looking through my internet porn history then be my guest. Have fun!
I’m Asian but, I wouldn’t care if United States government spying on people ’cause I think they are trying preventing crimes or trying to catch criminals. But other country government, they seems really love people’s privacy.
They are spying on you not trying to catch criminals
Seems to me that being safe is a fine thing, but there’s no reason for them to monitor those of us that don’t talk about illegal things I think having a product like this to prevent hackers from coming at my computer blindly through some bot is a good thing. I hate thinking about where I am when I use my cell to check my bank balance, or what internet connection can I get on to download something, or if I went to a wrong URL and worry that they snagged my info. I know that’s happened, because I started using my pen name “Vilanne…” in email, messages, even told friends that’s how I’m represented on the web. They understood and even considered doing the same. I even received a Credit Card offer to that name! That’s not my real name, so it was totally clear someone snagged that name for their data mining purposes. *heavy sigh* It’s just going to keep getting worse.. so we need to be diligent just to protect our personal lives.
Sure but how would they know you are not talking about illegal things? they should just believe you?
Describe the circumstances under which the CIA and the NSA would be justified in spying upon Americans.
Agree that probably most of what you’re saying happens, but where are the sources for NSA using submarines and intercepting shipments of electronics?
Blind Man’s Bluff is a proof of concept from the Cold War. Google “NSA Cisco Routers”.
There is Pros and Con with It!
Very informative.
for security reason and for the safety of the people i think it is a must for the govt , cia or nsa to spy on people, the more they spies the more safety. i don’t think there is any wrong with it.
For now. What if in the upcoming years those data are used against ourselves? Please think about tomorrow and what they can do. Safety is just a reason to make you swallow their bullshit.
you forgot to mention how they can break every vpn encryption….
