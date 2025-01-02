Home Blog Archives for Risa Tang

Technophile and self-professed meme queen with a penchant for games, dogs, and sushi.

How to change your App Store country on Apple devices
Whether you’ve moved countries or just want to explore a different selection of apps, here’s how to change the country associated with your App Store.
Introducing holiday.com eSIMs
Stay connected in 200+ countries and regions with eSIMs from holiday.com.
Disappearing messages on WhatsApp: What is it and how to turn...
Don’t want your online messages accessible forever? Here’s how to make them disappear on WhatsApp, Instagram, Gmail, Facebook, and more.
How to get unbanned from Discord with a VPN
Start using Discord again in no time.
How to identify and avoid fake apps (2025 guide)
Scam apps are everywhere, even on the App Store and Google Play Store. Here’s what they do and how to avoid them.
How to use a VPN to change your Google Play country
Your Google Play account affects what you see on the Play Store. Here’s how to change your account country.
Best Omegle alternatives to chat with strangers
Omegle, the anonymous live chat site, has shut down for good. Here are the most popular Omegle alternatives for chatting with strangers.
What are Amazon unauthorized purchase scams?
Here’s how to spot—and avoid—one of the most common Amazon scams.
7 ways to stop spam calls and robocalls
Fraudsters have your phone ringing day and night? Reclaim your sanity by blocking them. Here’s how.
How to get free Wi-Fi anywhere
Tips for when you desperately need an internet connection while on the go.

