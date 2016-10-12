5 ways a VPN will make your internet better (with added kitten pics)

There are two indisputable truths about the internet; cats own it, and a VPN will improve it.
With that in mind, here are 5 ways a VPN can help you (and some pictures of cats).
1. A VPN can save you money
Some comparison sites might discriminate against users based on their location. Offering different prices to users from different countries maximizes their revenue.
If you think something is costing you too much, simply switch VPN location and search again.
Ka-ching.
2. Look at what you want to look at on the internet
Don’t let governments and corporations dictate what you can see on the web. The internet is a vast encyclopedia of unfathomable knowledge (and cats), and it should not be capped or controlled by nefarious groups for sinister reasons.
A VPN is the simplest way to get an open and unrestricted internet, allowing everyone to look at what they want, when they want, who they want.
3. Stop Governments (or anyone else) spying on you
The NSA is snooping on citizens in the U.S. and around the world. Metadata from internet usage is used to track our activities, and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) could be legally obliged to pass on data to the NSA.
A VPN’s tunneled connection helps protect your data from surveillance and censorship, reinstating your online privacy and freedom of expression.
4. Beat the buffer and watch online HD videos
If you’re suffering from buffering, your Internet Service Provider might be throttling your internet connection.
Throttling is when your ISP inspects your data and restricts your download speeds.
A VPN lets you watch what you want without your ISP interfering so that you can enjoy content with privacy, security, blazing fast speeds, and unlimited bandwidth.
5. Stop Google harvesting all your data
To be fair, it’s not just Google. Every search engine from Bing to Yahoo will catalog your searches. The logged data ensures all those surprisingly relevant ads are targeted directly at you.
A third party tracking all your embarrassing searches is far from desirable. And what if said third party gets hacked?
Save the internet, save the kitties
Right now a VPN is just a great way to unleash the full power of the web. But there will undoubtedly come a time when a VPN becomes as necessary as the internet itself.
Protect your connection and online freedom and don’t let no fool stop you looking at purdy cat pictures.
Why do you use a VPN? Any top tips? Share them in the comments below.
Meeow.
Featured kitty: helga1981 / Deposit Photos
Save money kitty: Aptyp_koK / Deposit Photos
Look at what you want kitty: _ella_ / Deposit Photos
NSA kitty: buecax / Deposit Photos
Cinema kitty: puhfoto / Deposit Photos
Farmer kitty: kuban_girl / Deposit Photos
Comments
I just wan’t to point out that we live in a capitalistic society. Not the most thriving one but we can maybe manage a better direction in the future.
But the basics are making products and selling them to those who need them and search for them.
I think this blog and all of this internet privacy has gone from one side of the spectrum to the other, which does not create a healthy future.
Imagine your a company, making a product and just putting it into some system that automatically finds people all over the world who are searching for exactly what you made. Sounds great right?
I agree with privacy, but not to this extreme. I recommend we focus on transparency. Knowing what you are giving to ad agencies, you seeing exactly what they see, and having the ability to send, receive, delete it. If the point is getting ads to know what you want, deleting what is no longer relevant sounds like the natural thing to do.
Maybe a open source, standardized ad function in a browser, like a universal widget that is default in every browser. Where you are always in control of what you let each website see of your current buying interests. Not the entire browsing list of what you clicked and at what time. But the summation, like what’s the general product you want. Each product having tags, and they add to your widget every time you click on a product, seeing it add in real time. And you are a magnet for relevant adds, rather them searching and tracking you. That way only you attract the relevant things and the company has no record of you’re interests. Just some sales and anonymous statistics that happened that would help them direct to making more relevant products.
Market research is great, but perhaps the only missing thing is transparency and non personally identifiable interests.
And lets not forget to mention the crime on the internet, black market. Some things we would rather the police know who is in charge of, the slavery, child pornography, illegal weapons, etc…It goes both ways, a corrupt government… So how do we balance that?
THE CURRENT PATH IS NOT THE BEST ONE FOR A THRIVING SOCIETY! PLEASE PEOPLE OF THIS WEBSITE AND OTHERS, HELP RESOLVE THESE ISSUES.
Express VPN is a great service. i think everyone should use this VPN.
Thanks, Jason!
Where have you been J5? 🥺
Do you have a new name?
Totally agree, best VPN service hands down!
Thank you too, ymo196!
Woof.