Where to watch all seasons of ‘Gilmore Girls’ online in 2024Where to watch all seasons of ‘Gilmore Girls’ online in 2024 

Miss the quirky charm of Stars Hollow and the rapid-fire banter between Lorelai and Rory? The magic of Gilmore Girls lives on. Revisit the heartwarming stories and iconic coffee dates; here’s where to watch Gilmore Girls online.

Where to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ online for free

Watch Gilmore Girls with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

ITVX

Price: Free
Free trial: None

ITVX streams all seasons of Gilmore Girls for free, making it a fantastic option for UK viewers. To start watching, you'll need to create an account and enter a UK postcode (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT). Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Gilmore Girls for the first time, ITVX has you covered.


Where to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ online

Netflix

Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: None

Netflix is a top choice for watching all seasons of Gilmore Girls, including the sequel mini-series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. With its global availability, you can dive into the charming town of Stars Hollow anytime.


Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ in another country?

While you can watch Gilmore Girls by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Gilmore Girls’ about?

Gilmore Girls follows the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory in the picturesque town of Stars Hollow. Lorelai, a single mother with a sharp wit and a love for coffee, navigates her complex relationship with her wealthy parents while raising Rory, an ambitious and intelligent young girl. The show beautifully captures their unique mother-daughter bond, filled with quick-witted banter, heartfelt moments, and a quirky cast of town characters.

Did you know? There is a sequel to Gilmore Girls titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The show revisits Stars Hollow years later, offering fans a chance to catch up with Lorelai, Rory, and their beloved community. The four-part series explores the changes and continuities in their lives, maintaining the charm and warmth that made the original series a fan favorite.

‘Gilmore Girls’ cast

Gilmore Girls cast

The vibrant characters of Gilmore Girls are brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. Here's a look at the main cast and the characters they play:

  • Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore
  • Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore
  • Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore
  • Edward Herrmann as Richard Gilmore
  • Scott Patterson as Luke Danes
  • Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James
  • Keiko Agena as Lane Kim
  • Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard
  • Liza Weil as Paris Geller
  • Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester
  • Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano
  • Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason
  • Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger

Watch TV Shows Online

