Miss the quirky charm of Stars Hollow and the rapid-fire banter between Lorelai and Rory? The magic of Gilmore Girls lives on. Revisit the heartwarming stories and iconic coffee dates; here’s where to watch Gilmore Girls online.
Where to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ online for free
ITVX
Price: Free
Free trial: None
ITVX streams all seasons of Gilmore Girls for free, making it a fantastic option for UK viewers. To start watching, you’ll need to create an account and enter a UK postcode (like NW8 9AY or EH1 1JT). Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Gilmore Girls for the first time, ITVX has you covered. For Brits traveling abroad, remember to select a UK server location with ExpressVPN to stream the show on ITVX from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ online
Netflix
Price: From 7 USD/month
Free trial: None
Netflix is a top choice for watching all seasons of Gilmore Girls, including the sequel mini-series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. With its global availability, you can dive into the charming town of Stars Hollow anytime. If you’re globe-trotting, use ExpressVPN and connect to your home country’s server location for uninterrupted streaming on Netflix.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Gilmore Girls’ in another country?
While you can watch Gilmore Girls by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Gilmore Girls’ about?
Gilmore Girls follows the lives of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory in the picturesque town of Stars Hollow. Lorelai, a single mother with a sharp wit and a love for coffee, navigates her complex relationship with her wealthy parents while raising Rory, an ambitious and intelligent young girl. The show beautifully captures their unique mother-daughter bond, filled with quick-witted banter, heartfelt moments, and a quirky cast of town characters.
Did you know? There is a sequel to Gilmore Girls titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. The show revisits Stars Hollow years later, offering fans a chance to catch up with Lorelai, Rory, and their beloved community. The four-part series explores the changes and continuities in their lives, maintaining the charm and warmth that made the original series a fan favorite.
‘Gilmore Girls’ cast
The vibrant characters of Gilmore Girls are brought to life by a talented ensemble cast. Here's a look at the main cast and the characters they play:
- Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore
- Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore
- Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore
- Edward Herrmann as Richard Gilmore
- Scott Patterson as Luke Danes
- Melissa McCarthy as Sookie St. James
- Keiko Agena as Lane Kim
- Yanic Truesdale as Michel Gerard
- Liza Weil as Paris Geller
- Jared Padalecki as Dean Forester
- Milo Ventimiglia as Jess Mariano
- Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason
- Matt Czuchry as Logan Huntzberger
‘Gilmore Girls’ FAQ
Yes, Gilmore Girls is available on Prime Video, but only for purchase. You can buy individual episodes or complete seasons, including the mini-series sequel Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.
No, Gilmore Girls is not only streaming on Netflix. The series is also available on streaming services like ITVX in the UK.
Netflix streams all seasons, and the mini-series sequel, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, globally. Netflix holds the streaming rights until 2026.
No, the show is a fictional creation by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who was inspired by a visit to the town of Washington, Connecticut. During her trip, she experienced the close-knit community and charming atmosphere that influenced the creation of Stars Hollow, the fictional town in the series.
The main cast members, including Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, could not reach an agreement on salaries for an eighth season. Additionally, show creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Daniel Palladino, left after season six due to their contract disputes with the network, which contributed to the show's conclusion after the seventh season.
Gilmore Girls was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. While the pilot episode was shot in Unionville, Ontario, all subsequent episodes were filmed on sets designed to replicate the quaint, fictional town of Stars Hollow. Key locations like Luke’s Diner, the Dragonfly Inn, and the town square were all part of the studio backlot. Additionally, some exterior scenes were filmed at Greystone Park and Mansion in Beverly Hills, and UCLA stood in for Harvard in certain episodes.
