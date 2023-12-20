Paramount+

Paramount Plus is the only place to stream Dexter: Original Sin, available from December 13, 2024. Paramount Plus is available in dozens of countries, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Germany, and it offers a ton of great content. This includes the original Dexter series, so you can catch up on all the drama before the prequel.

Note that if you’re in the U.S., you’ll need to subscribe to the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan to stream Dexter: Original Sin. If you’re new to Paramount Plus, you can take advantage of its free trial.

Want to stream Dexter: Original Sin anywhere, including at your workplace or school? It’s easy! Just connect to ExpressVPN before you stream to bypass pesky network restrictions that may block streaming access.