Get ready for Dexter Morgan’s origins as a vigilante serial killer with Dexter: Original Sin. This prequel follows young Dexter as he gets his first taste of killing and learns to control his violent urges. Here’s where to watch Dexter: Original Sin online.
Where to watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ online
Paramount+
Paramount Plus is the only place to stream Dexter: Original Sin, available from December 13, 2024. Paramount Plus is available in dozens of countries, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Germany, and it offers a ton of great content. This includes the original Dexter series, so you can catch up on all the drama before the prequel.
Note that if you’re in the U.S., you’ll need to subscribe to the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan to stream Dexter: Original Sin. If you’re new to Paramount Plus, you can take advantage of its free trial.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ in another country?
While you can watch Dexter: Original Sin by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service's and ExpressVPN's terms of use.
What is ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ about?
Dexter: Original Sin is a prequel to the original Dexter series that delves into the early life of Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson). Set in 1991, the show explores the origins of Dexter’s childhood trauma and how this developed into the strict moral code and serial killing. Fans can expect to get a fresh look at some key events that shaped Dexter into the character he becomes and gain a deeper understanding of Dexter's complicated relationship with his foster father, Harry (Christian Slater).
‘Dexter: Original Sin’ release date
Dexter: Original Sin premieres Friday, December 13, 2024, on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the U.S. and on Paramount Plus elsewhere.
It will also air on the Showtime channel on Sunday, December 15, 2024. There are ten episodes to the season, with each dropping weekly.
‘Dexter: Original Sin’ cast
Fans of the original series will be pleased to know that Michael C. Hall is reprising his role, this time as the voice of Dexter’s inner monologue. The new cast includes:
- Patrick Gibson: Young Dexter Morgan
- Christian Slater: Harry Morgan
- Molly Brown: Young Debra Morgan
- James Martinez: Angel Batista
- Christina Milian: Maria LaGuerta
- Alex Shimizu: Vince Masuka
- Reno Wilson: Bobby Watt
- Patrick Dempsey: Captain Aaron Spencer
‘Dexter: Original Sin’ FAQ
Dexter: Original Sin is on Showtime and is available to stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the U.S. or on Paramount Plus outside the U.S.
No, Dexter: Original Sin is not available on Netflix. The series is available only on Paramount+.
Unfortunately, if you’re in the U.S., you won’t be able to watch Dexter: Original Sin without Showtime or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription. Outside of the U.S., you can watch the series on Paramount Plus without Showtime.
