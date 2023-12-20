Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Dexter: Original Sin

Where to watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ onlineWhere to watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ online

Get ready for Dexter Morgan’s origins as a vigilante serial killer with Dexter: Original Sin. This prequel follows young Dexter as he gets his first taste of killing and learns to control his violent urges. Here’s where to watch Dexter: Original Sin online.

Where to watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ online

Watch Dexter: Original Sin with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere. Here’s how you can watch the series online!

Paramount+

Paramount Plus is the only place to stream Dexter: Original Sin, available from December 13, 2024. Paramount Plus is available in dozens of countries, including the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Germany, and it offers a ton of great content. This includes the original Dexter series, so you can catch up on all the drama before the prequel.

Note that if you’re in the U.S., you’ll need to subscribe to the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan to stream Dexter: Original Sin. If you’re new to Paramount Plus, you can take advantage of its free trial.

Want to stream Dexter: Original Sin anywhere, including at your workplace or school? It’s easy! Just connect to ExpressVPN before you stream to bypass pesky network restrictions that may block streaming access.

Paramount+

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ in another country?

While you can watch Dexter: Original Sin by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ about?

Dexter: Original Sin Streaming December 13 | First Look Teaser | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Dexter: Original Sin is a prequel to the original Dexter series that delves into the early life of Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson). Set in 1991, the show explores the origins of Dexter’s childhood trauma and how this developed into the strict moral code and serial killing. Fans can expect to get a fresh look at some key events that shaped Dexter into the character he becomes and gain a deeper understanding of Dexter's complicated relationship with his foster father, Harry (Christian Slater).

‘Landman’ release date

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ release date

Dexter: Original Sin premieres Friday, December 13, 2024, on Paramount Plus with Showtime in the U.S. and on Paramount Plus elsewhere.

It will also air on the Showtime channel on Sunday, December 15, 2024. There are ten episodes to the season, with each dropping weekly.

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ cast

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ cast photo

Fans of the original series will be pleased to know that Michael C. Hall is reprising his role, this time as the voice of Dexter’s inner monologue. The new cast includes:

  • Patrick Gibson: Young Dexter Morgan
  • Christian Slater: Harry Morgan
  • Molly Brown: Young Debra Morgan
  • James Martinez: Angel Batista
  • Christina Milian: Maria LaGuerta
  • Alex Shimizu: Vince Masuka
  • Reno Wilson: Bobby Watt
  • Patrick Dempsey: Captain Aaron Spencer

Watch TV Shows

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ FAQ

