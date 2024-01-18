Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

greys-anatomy

Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 in 2024Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 in 2024

The whirlwind rollercoaster of a show never seems to end, and we’re not complaining. Grey’s Anatomy returns with its 21st season on September 26, 2024! Ready to dive back into the high-stakes drama of Grey Sloan Memorial? Here’s everything you need to know, including where to watch Grey’s Anatomy online.

Get ExpressVPN

Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ online in the U.S.

Watch Grey’s Anatomy with ExpressVPN to bypass restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!

Hulu

Hulu offers a few ways to catch Grey’s Anatomy. With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream episodes from Season 21 as they air on ABC. Episodes become available on demand on regular Hulu the day after, and all past seasons of the show are also available on the service. You may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up for Hulu. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for a more secure streaming experience anywhere.


Watch Hulu with a VPN
hulu-logo

netflix-logo

Netflix

Netflix currently carries Seasons 1 to 20 of Grey’s Anatomy in its U.S. library, and we expect Season 21 to stream after it concludes. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location to access Netflix anywhere, even on restricted networks at school or workplaces.


The Best VPN for Netflix

Fubo

Watch Grey’s Anatomy online with cord-cutter Fubo. Fubo carries ABC in the U.S., so you can stream Season 21 online as it airs from September. Select past seasons are streaming on-demand, too. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location.


The Best Fubo VPN
fubo-logo

youtube-logo

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another excellent cord-cutter to watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 online as it airs on ABC. Note that while you can watch episodes at the same time they air on ABC, they won’t be available on-demand on the service. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for blazing-fast streams.


Watch YouTube TV with a VPN

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream carries ABC and is a great way to stream Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 live as it airs, though episodes are not available on-demand. Note that you may need to provide a valid U.S. address and credit card when signing up. Americans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a U.S. server location for a throttle-free streaming experience.


Watch DirecTV Stream with a VPN
directv stream-logo

Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ online in the UK

disnep-logo

Disney Plus

Disney Plus streams Grey’s Anatomy in the UK. All past 20 seasons are available on-demand, and Season 21 should be available after it ends. Want to stream at school or work? Simply connect to ExpressVPN’s UK server locations to bypass your network’s activity-based restrictions for hassle-free streaming.


Get the Best VPN for Disney Plus

Where to watch ‘Grey's Anatomy’ online in Canada

Netflix

Netflix streams Season 1 to 19 of Grey’s Anatomy in Canada. No word yet on when Season 20 will make it to the service, but we expect it to stream eventually. It’s also unlikely that Season 21 will be streaming on Netflix Canada in 2024. If you’re in Canada and catching up on Grey’s Anatomy with ExpressVPN, be sure to select a Canadian server location for a seamless streaming experience.


The Best VPN for Netflix
netflix-logo

Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ online in Australia

disnep-logo

Disney Plus

Disney Plus streams Grey’s Anatomy in Australia. All 20 seasons are available on-demand, and Season 21 should be available after it ends. Want to stream securely from anywhere, including at school or work? Simply connect to ExpressVPN’s Australia server locations to bypass your network’s activity-based restrictions.


Get the Best VPN for Disney Plus

Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ online in India

Disney Plus Hotstar

Disney Plus Hotstar streams Grey’s Anatomy in India. All 20 seasons are available on-demand, and Season 21 should be available after it ends. If you’re streaming on a network that restricts your activity, like at school or hotels, ExpressVPN can help you bypass any restrictions and stream as normal. Simply connect to one of ExpressVPN’s server locations in India before you start streaming!


Get the Best VPN for Disney Plus Hotstar
disnep hotstar-logo

Stream TV shows in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN and its blazing-fast service.

Step 2

Globe showing United States

Connect to any VPN server location in 105 countries.

Step 3

A laptop, tablet, and phone, with a wine glass and rose.

Stream your favorite TV shows securely, in HD

Never miss a minute of your favorite shows with the best streaming VPN

Get ExpressVPN

Why you need ExpressVPN
for streaming

Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously

Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect eight at once with a single subscription.

Unlimited bandwidth

Download as much as you want, without your ISP or VPN capping certain kinds of traffic.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Lightning-fast speeds

Enjoy smoother, throttle-free browsing and gaming with ultra-fast speeds.

Secure access anywhere

Safely access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

24-hour live chat support

We're available anytime to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Choose Plan
ExcellentRated 4.5 out of 5 based on 23352 reviews

Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in another country?

While you can watch Grey’s Anatomy by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

What is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ about?

Marianne and Connell's First Kiss | Normal People: Exclusive First Look Preview

The long-running medical soap opera Grey’s Anatomy is a whirlwind tour through the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace). The show blends life-or-death medical drama with enough relationship entanglements to sustain its 20-seasons-long (and counting!) run. The high-stakes medical cases and high-drama emotions keep us coming back, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy series!

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 release date

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 release date

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 premieres on September 26, 2024, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. Season 21 will be 18 episodes long, with each airing weekly.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 cast

‘Normal People’ cast

Old and new players will be scrubbing in for Season 21; perhaps the most exciting news is that Ellen Pompeo, who plays the show’s namesake, Dr. Meredith Grey, will appear in at least seven episodes of the new season. Kali Rocha is also returning to Grey’s Anatomy after 17 years to reprise her role as Dr. Sydney Heron.

Original cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone will return as series regulars, though they’re not expected to appear in all episodes.

Jason George’s Dr. Ben Warren will rejoin as a series regular, while Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will say goodbye to their roles as Dr. Levi Schmitt and Dr. Mika Yasuda this season. A new recurring character, played by Michael Thomas Grant, will also join the series.

Here’s the full cast list of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21:

  • Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey
  • Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey
  • James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber
  • Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt
  • Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson
  • Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd
  • Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman
  • Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln
  • Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu
  • Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith
  • Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan
  • Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin
  • Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams
  • Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren
  • Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt
  • Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda
  • Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh
  • Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox
  • Natalie Morales as Dr. Monica Beltran
  • Kali Rocha as Dr. Sydney Herron

More shows like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Station 19
Station 19
Suits
Suits
Call The Midwife
Call The Midwife
Watch TV Shows Online

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ FAQ

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

The must-have VPN for streaming

Stream your favorite shows securely and in ultra-fast HD with ExpressVPN. Try it risk-free today with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

Get ExpressVPN