The whirlwind rollercoaster of a show never seems to end, and we’re not complaining. Grey’s Anatomy returns with its 21st season on September 26, 2024! Ready to dive back into the high-stakes drama of Grey Sloan Memorial? Here’s everything you need to know, including where to watch Grey’s Anatomy online.
Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ online in the U.S.
Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
Hulu
Hulu offers a few ways to catch Grey's Anatomy. With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream episodes from Season 21 as they air on ABC. Episodes become available on demand on regular Hulu the day after, and all past seasons of the show are also available on the service.
Netflix
Netflix currently carries Seasons 1 to 20 of Grey's Anatomy in its U.S. library, and we expect Season 21 to stream after it concludes.
Fubo
Watch Grey's Anatomy online with cord-cutter Fubo. Fubo carries ABC in the U.S., so you can stream Season 21 online as it airs from September. Select past seasons are streaming on-demand, too.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is another excellent cord-cutter to watch Grey's Anatomy Season 21 online as it airs on ABC. Note that while you can watch episodes at the same time they air on ABC, they won't be available on-demand on the service.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream carries ABC and is a great way to stream Grey's Anatomy Season 21 live as it airs, though episodes are not available on-demand.
Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ online in the UK
Disney Plus
Disney Plus streams Grey's Anatomy in the UK. All past 20 seasons are available on-demand, and Season 21 should be available after it ends.
Where to watch ‘Grey's Anatomy’ online in Canada
Netflix
Netflix streams Season 1 to 19 of Grey's Anatomy in Canada. No word yet on when Season 20 will make it to the service, but we expect it to stream eventually. It's also unlikely that Season 21 will be streaming on Netflix Canada in 2024.
Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ online in Australia
Disney Plus
Disney Plus streams Grey's Anatomy in Australia. All 20 seasons are available on-demand, and Season 21 should be available after it ends.
Where to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ online in India
Disney Plus Hotstar
Disney Plus Hotstar streams Grey's Anatomy in India. All 20 seasons are available on-demand, and Season 21 should be available after it ends.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in another country?
While you can watch Grey’s Anatomy by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ about?
The long-running medical soap opera Grey’s Anatomy is a whirlwind tour through the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace). The show blends life-or-death medical drama with enough relationship entanglements to sustain its 20-seasons-long (and counting!) run. The high-stakes medical cases and high-drama emotions keep us coming back, the perfect recipe for a binge-worthy series!
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 release date
Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 premieres on September 26, 2024, on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. Season 21 will be 18 episodes long, with each airing weekly.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 cast
Old and new players will be scrubbing in for Season 21; perhaps the most exciting news is that Ellen Pompeo, who plays the show’s namesake, Dr. Meredith Grey, will appear in at least seven episodes of the new season. Kali Rocha is also returning to Grey’s Anatomy after 17 years to reprise her role as Dr. Sydney Heron.
Original cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, and Caterina Scorsone will return as series regulars, though they’re not expected to appear in all episodes.
Jason George’s Dr. Ben Warren will rejoin as a series regular, while Jake Borelli and Midori Francis will say goodbye to their roles as Dr. Levi Schmitt and Dr. Mika Yasuda this season. A new recurring character, played by Michael Thomas Grant, will also join the series.
Here’s the full cast list of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21:
- Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey
- Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey
- James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber
- Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt
- Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson
- Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd
- Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman
- Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln
- Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu
- Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith
- Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan
- Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin
- Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams
- Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren
- Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt
- Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda
- Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh
- Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox
- Natalie Morales as Dr. Monica Beltran
- Kali Rocha as Dr. Sydney Herron
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ FAQ
Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day.
Yes, you can stream Grey’s Anatomy on Prime Video by renting or purchasing the series.
Yes, Grey’s Anatomy is streaming on Netflix in various countries, including the U.S. and Canada.
Yes, Grey’s Anatomy is streaming on Disney Plus in various countries, including the U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan.
No, Grey’s Anatomy is still ongoing and shows no signs of stopping. It was renewed early for its 21st season, and considering the following the show still commands, it’s unlikely to be canceled any time soon.
