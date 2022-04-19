Last updated:

This tutorial will show you how to set up the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV.

Note: The steps below are for any device that uses the Android TV operating system. They include devices from:

  • Sony
  • Sharp
  • TCL
  • Xiaomi
  • MINIX
  • Nvidia Shield
  • Formuler

The steps in this tutorial were tested on a Mi Box S. If you are unable to follow the steps below because your device interface looks drastically different, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Not yet an ExpressVPN customer?
Read more about VPN for Android TV.

Jump to…

1. Download the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV
2. Activate the ExpressVPN app
3. Connect to a VPN server location
Disconnect from the VPN server location
Choose a different VPN server location
Uninstall ExpressVPN from your Android TV

1. Download the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV

Important: The steps below are for devices using Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and above. If you cannot access the Google Play Store, sideload the ExpressVPN app onto your Android TV.

On your Android TV, go to the Google Play Store and search for ExpressVPN.

Search for "ExpressVPN."

Select ExpressVPN.

On the ExpressVPN app page, select Install.

Select "Install."

Select Open.

Select "Open."

Proceed to activating the ExpressVPN app.

Important: Follow the steps below to sideload the ExpressVPN app APK only if ExpressVPN is not available to download directly on your Android TV.

On your computer, go to the ExpressVPN setup page. If prompted, enter your ExpressVPN credentials and click Sign In.

Enter your account credentials, then click "Sign In."

Enter the verification code that is sent to your email.

On the right, click Download APK.

Under "ExpressVPN for Android," tap "Download APK."

You now need a file management app to transfer the ExpressVPN app APK from your computer to your Android TV.

Important: ExpressVPN is not affiliated with any third-party apps.

On your Android TV, go to Apps. Under app categories, select Search for apps.

Select “search for apps.”

Enter file commander. Click Install > Open.

Select “Open.”

Select Allow to permit File Commander to access photos, media, and files.

Select “Allow” to permit File Commander to access photos, media, and files.

Select a sign-in method. (Selecting Google will automatically sign you in with the same email address you used for your Android device.)

Select a sign-in method.

On the main screen, select PC File Transfer.

Select “PC File Transfer.”

Enter the IP address shown into the browser’s address bar on your computer. This will take you to the File Commander PC File Transfer screen. Double-click Internal storage, then click UPLOAD FILES.

Click “Upload files.”

Click SELECT FILES. Select the ExpressVPN app APK you downloaded earlier. Select Open > UPLOAD.

Click “UPLOAD.”

You now have access to the ExpressVPN app APK on your Android TV. Before that, you will need to enable Developer mode. On your remote, press the “home” button. Select Settings.

Select “Settings.”

Select System > About.

Select “System,” then “About.”

Under About, locate Android TV OS build. Keep selecting it until it says, “You are now a developer!”

Locate “Android TV OS build.” Keep selecting it until it says, “You are now a developer!”

Go back to Settings. Select Apps > Security & Restrictions > Unknown sources. Toggle File Commander on.

Toggle “File Commander” on.

Go to File Commander. Select Internal storage, then select the ExpressVPN app APK you uploaded earlier. Select INSTALL.

Select "Install."

The ExpressVPN app is now downloaded to your Android TV. Go to ExpressVPN, then select Open.

Select "Open."

2. Activate the ExpressVPN app

Select Sign In.

Select "Sign In."

Enter the email and password for your ExpressVPN account.

Enter your account details, then select "Sign In."

Select Sign In. The app will activate.

Your app will ask if you would like to share anonymous information to help make ExpressVPN faster and more reliable. Select your preference to continue.

Select your preference for helping improve ExpressVPN.

Select OK to configure the app.

To set up your VPN, select "OK."

When asked to accept ExpressVPN connection requests, select OK.

To approve the connection request, select "OK."

3. Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to a VPN server location, click the On Button. By default, ExpressVPN will use Smart Location to select the best server location for your circumstances.

To connect, select the On Button.

Once you see the Connected message, you can begin surfing with freedom and security!

You are connected to ExpressVPN.

Disconnect from the VPN server location

To disconnect from the VPN server, click the On Button while the VPN is connected.

To disconnect, select the On Button.

You will know you are disconnected when you see the “Not connected” message.

Choose a different VPN server location

To choose a different location, open the Location Picker and select a VPN location from the list.

Select the Location Picker.

By default, you will see two tabs, RECOMMENDED and ALL LOCATIONS.

The "Recommended" tab shows you ExpressVPN’s top picks for you.

To connect to a location, select it with your remote. You can also add a location to your list of favorites by holding the “select” button on the location. Your favorite locations will be added in a tab labeled FAVORITES.

You can access your favorite locations in the "Favorites" tab.

Uninstall ExpressVPN from your Android TV

On your Android TV, go to Apps and find ExpressVPN.

Select and hold on the ExpressVPN app, then select Uninstall.

Select "Uninstall."

Select OK. The app is now deleted from your Android TV.

