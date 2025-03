En esta versión, mejoramos la accesibilidad mediante:

Hiding decorative content when assistive technologies are being used

Notifying you when changes are successfully saved

Providing alternative text for icons and symbols

También nosotros:

Added MTU settings during setup to troubleshoot for network issues

Simplified setup by removing Wi-Fi network configuration

Made it easier to reconnect to Aircove’s Wi-Fi network

Added an indicator for when Ethernet is being used as the primary WAN connection

Simplified diagnostic logs