Want ExpressVPN on your Windows? Get the App for Windows

Too frustrated to read this page? Talk to a Human

Default Windows network settings for Windows 7 and 8 are not optimized for today’s fast internet traffic and VPN speeds.

When the Optimize Windows networking to maximize VPN speed box is checked, that means the ExpressVPN app has applied the latest recommended settings from Microsoft.

The applied settings are:

Setting Receive Window Auto-Tuning Level to ‘normal’

to ‘normal’ Disabling Heuristics

However, if you’re noticing particularly slow speeds or general network issues, you can restore the default Windows network settings by clicking on the hamburger menu (≡) > Options > Advanced > Network settings > unchecking the box.

Need help? .