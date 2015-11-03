What can a VPN do?Show Me
This guide explains how many devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously and what to do if you see a “Connection Limit Reached” warning.
How many devices can I connect to the VPN simultaneously?
With a single subscription, you can connect five devices to ExpressVPN at the same time, regardless of platform (including virtual machines). You can install ExpressVPN on any number of devices, but only five devices can be connected to the VPN at a time.
Examples of possible device combinations
One ExpressVPN subscription can be used on:
- five computers, or
- two iPhones, two iPads, and a MacBook, or
- two computers, one Kindle Fire, one iPhone, and one router, or
- any other similar combination regardless of device type.
If you have reached the connection limit and want to connect on another device, disconnect a connected device. To disconnect, click or tap the On Button.
If you are getting a “Connection Limit Reached” warning but have only five or fewer devices connected, contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
What if I need to connect more than 5 devices?
If you would like to use ExpressVPN with more than five devices simultaneously, you can:
- purchase additional subscriptions, or
- share your connection from a Windows or Mac computer, or
- set up a VPN router and connect as many devices to it as you wish.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
Make the most of your ExpressVPN subscription
Take advantage of your ExpressVPN subscription by installing the ExpressVPN app on all of your computers and devices. See instructions on setting up:
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.