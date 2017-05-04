Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Certain streaming services function more reliably if you block specific IP addresses on your router.

This guide will show you how to block specific IP addresses on Huawei routers.

To block specific IP addresses on your Huawei router, you will need to use static routing to ensure your network traffic does not flow through the IPs you specify.

Note: The following steps were tested on the Huawei B525 router.

1. Log in to your router admin panel

To access your router admin panel, go to 192.168.1.1 in your web browser and log in with your username and password (by default, both are admin). If your router’s IP address was changed in the past and you cannot remember it, you can find it in your device’s settings.

2. Change your router’s network settings

In your router admin panel, click Settings.

In the sidebar, click Security > LAN IP Filter.

Select Blacklist, then click Add.

Enter the following:

(Note: For every website you want to block, create two routing rules, one for WAN Port 80, the other for WAN Port 443.)

LAN IP address: Enter your private IP address.

Enter your private IP address. LAN Port: Enter 1-65535 . (This means any number in this range is acceptable.)

Enter . (This means any number in this range is acceptable.) WAN IP Address: Enter the IP address you wish to block.

Enter the IP address you wish to block. WAN Port: Enter 80 .

Enter . Protocol: Select TCP/UDP .

Select . IP Type: Select IPv4 . (IPv4 is more widely used on the internet these days.)

Select . (IPv4 is more widely used on the internet these days.) Status: Select On.

Click OK.

Click Add again. Enter the following:

LAN IP address: Enter your private IP address.

Enter your private IP address. LAN Port: Enter 1-65535 . (This means any number in this range is acceptable.)

Enter . (This means any number in this range is acceptable.) WAN IP Address: Enter the same IP address you blocked earlier.

Enter the same IP address you blocked earlier. WAN Port: Enter 443 .

Enter . Protocol: Select TCP/UDP .

Select . IP Type: Select IPv4 . (IPv4 is more widely used on the internet these days.)

Select . (IPv4 is more widely used on the internet these days.) Status: Select On.

Click OK > Apply.

You may need to block a few more IP addresses, depending on which streaming service you are trying to access.

