Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

This guide will show you how to save your first login after setting up ExpressVPN Keys (ExpressVPN’s password manager).

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension

You can import logins from another password manager by following this support page.

To save the login details for an existing account:

Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Unlock the password manager. Go to an app or website where you have an existing account. Sign out of the account. Sign in by entering your login details (username and password). You will see a prompt that asks to save your login details. Click Save.

To save the login details for a new account:

Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension. Unlock the password manager. Go to the app or website where you want to sign up for a new account. Fill in the username or email field. Click the password field. Enter a password. (You can also click to generate a password suggested by the password manager.) Proceed to set up your account. You will see a prompt that asks to save your login details. Click Save.

ExpressVPN for Android

To save the login details for a new or an existing account:

Open the ExpressVPN app. Tap the Keys tab. Unlock the password manager. Tap . Fill in the title and username or email field. Enter a password. (You can also click to generate a password suggested by the password manager.) Tap Save.

