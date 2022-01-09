Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

Important: ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a ExpressVPN Keys is currently available in beta on Windows, Mac, and Linux via a Chrome browser extension and in the ExpressVPN Android app . The beta version for iOS is still in development.

ExpressVPN Keys Chrome extension:

If your logins are not syncing properly across your devices, follow these steps and check if the issue is resolved after each step:

Verify that the devices experiencing the syncing issue are connected to the internet. If you are connected to a network where internet access may be restricted, connect to a VPN. Use another device or connect to a different network. Download and install the latest version of ExpressVPN for your device (Windows, Mac, or Linux). Sign out, then sign back in to the ExpressVPN app for Mac, Windows, or Linux. On a web browser, visit chrome://extensions. Disable and enable ExpressVPN Keys extension. On the same page, remove the extension entirely, then reinstall it.

ExpressVPN for Android:

Verify that your device is connected to the internet. If you are connected to a network where internet access may be restricted (e.g., a public Wi-Fi network), connect to a VPN. Download and install the beta version of ExpressVPN for Android. Sign out of the ExpressVPN app, then sign in again.

