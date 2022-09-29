Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

The ExpressVPN app will warn you if you are using a jailbroken or rooted device which disables some of its essential security features, making your device less secure and more vulnerable to attacks. This also impacts ExpressVPN’s ability to protect your privacy and security.

To keep your device secure, we recommend you do the following:

Android: Disable root in the root manager app you used. If this is not possible, restore the original firmware of your device.

iOS: Restore the original firmware of your device.

Important: Restoring your device’s original firmware may erase its data.

