If you see a message that says “Your internet traffic is exposed” message on the ExpressVPN iOS app, the VPN has unexpectedly disconnected. One common cause is another VPN app or VPN profile trying to connect.
Two VPN services of the same type cannot be used simultaneously on iOS devices. If the other VPN app or VPN profile is prioritized over the ExpressVPN app, the ExpressVPN app will disconnect.
To resolve the issue:
- Remove the other VPN apps.
- Remove the other VPN profiles:
- On your device, tap Settings > VPN.
- Tap next to the name of your other VPN profiles.
- Tap Delete VPN.
- Tap Delete.
- Connect to the ExpressVPN app again.
