This guide will show you how to find the version of macOS (previously Mac OS X) on your MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, or Mac mini.

To find the version of macOS on your device:

Click > About This Mac. The version name and number will appear at the top.

See the supported version of ExpressVPN on different Mac operating systems.

Mac operating system Supported ExpressVPN version macOS 10.13 or above Use the ExpressVPN Mac app. Mac OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12 App support for these versions is limited. Upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above to use the full version of the app. Learn more about reduced app support for Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12. Mac OS X 10.10 or below The ExpressVPN Mac app does not support these versions. Upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above. If you cannot upgrade, use the OpenVPN manual configuration.

