Última actualización:

Get started with ExpressVPN.
¿Qué puede hacer una VPN?
Muéstrenme
Learn about five ways to use ExpressVPN.
5 maneras de usar su VPN
Verlas ahora

This guide will show you how to find the version of macOS (previously Mac OS X) on your MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, or Mac mini.

To find the version of macOS on your device:

  1. Click "Apple" icon. > About This Mac.
  2. The version name and number will appear at the top.

The version name and number will appear at the top.

See the supported version of ExpressVPN on different Mac operating systems.

Mac operating systemSupported ExpressVPN version
macOS 10.13 or aboveUse the ExpressVPN Mac app.
Mac OS X 10.11 or macOS 10.12App support for these versions is limited. Upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above to use the full version of the app. Learn more about reduced app support for Mac OS X 10.11 and macOS 10.12.
Mac OS X 10.10 or belowThe ExpressVPN Mac app does not support these versions. Upgrade to macOS 10.13 or above. If you cannot upgrade, use the OpenVPN manual configuration.

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

¿Le ha sido útil este artículo?

Lamentamos escuchar eso. Háganos saber cómo podemos mejorar.

Un miembro de nuestro equipo de soporte técnico le dará seguimiento a su problema.