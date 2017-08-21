What can a VPN do? Show Me

There are two setup methods for connecting to ExpressVPN: app setup and manual setup. This guide will explain the differences between the two setup methods and which method you should use.

ExpressVPN app setup

The ExpressVPN app setup is the recommended method for users, offering fast, secure connections in an easy-to-use application interface.

Why use ExpressVPN app setup?

The app setup offers the following benefits:

Connect and disconnect with one touch

Browse and change VPN servers with a click or tap

Find the best VPN server locations with built-in, easy-to-use speed tests (for Mac and Windows)

View and download VPN diagnostics with ease

Protects your connections from DNS leaks

Protects your privacy when your VPN unexpectedly disconnects

Lightway (beta), a next-generation VPN protocol for a faster, more secure, and more reliable connection (available on Windows, Android, Linux, and routers)

How to connect to the VPN using the ExpressVPN app

Instructions on using the ExpressVPN app:

ExpressVPN manual setup

Manual setup (or manual configuration) is for devices that cannot run the ExpressVPN apps. It is recommended only for users who have relatively more technical experience.

Why use ExpressVPN manual configurations?

Manual configuration offers the following benefits:

Enjoy VPN protection even when you cannot download or connect to the ExpressVPN app

Enjoy VPN protection on devices that do not natively support VPN applications

How to connect to the VPN using ExpressVPN manual setup

Manual setup is performed through your device’s network settings or preferences screen.

For instructions on using ExpressVPN manual setup:

