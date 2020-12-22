Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

This guide will show you how to resolve DNS leaks when running antivirus or online security applications with the ExpressVPN app.

By default, you will use ExpressVPN’s private and secure DNS servers when connected to the VPN. If you use the ExpressVPN app while an antivirus or online security application, such as Norton 360 and Avast, is running, this may cause:

the antivirus or online security application to interfere with the ExpressVPN app

your device to use the antivirus or online security application’s DNS servers. This can lead to DNS leaks

To resolve DNS leaks, follow the steps below. After each step, run the leak test to see if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.

Before proceeding, make sure you are using the latest version of the ExpressVPN Mac app.

1. Disable your antivirus or online security application’s browser extension and DNS or web filtering feature

Disable any browser extension associated with your antivirus or online security application that could be interfering with your ExpressVPN app. Also, disable your antivirus or online security application’s DNS or web filtering feature so your device will use only ExpressVPN’s DNS servers.

Different antivirus or online security products have different names for their DNS or web filtering feature. For specific instructions, contact your antivirus or online security application provider.

2. Confirm your ExpressVPN app settings

In the ExpressVPN app,

Click the hamburger menu (☰) > Preferences… In the General tab, make sure the two boxes for Network Lock are checked. Make sure Manage connection on a per-app basis is not checked. Click the Advanced tab, make sure Prevents IPv6 address detection while connected and Make sure Only use ExpressVPN DNS servers while connected are checked.

3. Reconnect to the ExpressVPN app

In your ExpressVPN app, reconnect to any VPN server location to see if the issue is fixed.

