Need a VPN or DNS for your device? Get ExpressVPN Now

One ExpressVPN account. All devices. Get Apps for Free

If you are no longer subscribed to ExpressVPN, you can close your account permanently. Please note that deleting your account will forfeit the remainder of your subscription, if you are still subscribed to ExpressVPN. Also, if you have logins stored in ExpressVPN Keys, you will no longer be able to access them.

There are two ways to delete your ExpressVPN account.

Option 1: Delete via the ExpressVPN iOS app

If you are using ExpressVPN on iOS (iPhone or iPad), you can delete your account manually within the app:

In the ExpressVPN iOS app, tap Options > Account. Tap Delete your account.

Option 2: Send an email request

Alternatively, you can send a request (using the email address associated with your ExpressVPN account) to our Support Team’s email address below:

Need help?

Back to top