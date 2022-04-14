You can import your logins and other data (such as your credit or debit cards) from these password password services into ExpressVPN Keys.
If you want to import your logins and other data (such as your credit or debit cards) into ExpressVPN Keys from a password manager service which is not listed above, follow these steps instead:
- In Chrome, Opera, Edge, Vivaldi, or Brave, install the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension for Chrome.
- Click the ExpressVPN Keys browser extension.
- Click the Options tab > Settings.
- Click Import from existing services.
- Enter your primary password.
- Select Other.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
