Need a VPN for Windows? Get ExpressVPN Now

Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month? Refer a Friend Now

This guide will show you how to use the ExpressVPN command line interface (CLI) in Windows Command Prompt.

ExpressVPN command line interface (CLI) can be used to control the ExpressVPN app for Windows in Windows Command Prompt.

This is an advanced tool that can be used as a means of controlling and automating the app to connect, disconnect, and more.

Important: To connect to the ExpressVPN app for Windows using Command Prompt, you will need to select Run as administrator when launching Command Prompt. You must then navigate to the directory of the ExpressVPN CLI by entering the following command in Command Prompt: cd C:\Program Files (x86)\ExpressVPN\services\

Note: ExpressVPN command line interface (CLI) requires version 12.69.0 or higher of the ExpressVPN app for Windows.

Jump to…

View list of commands

Activate the app

Connect to a VPN server location

Disconnect from a VPN server location

Connect to a different VPN server location

Switch to a different VPN protocol

Connection information

Enable (or disable) Network Lock

Check app version

Sign out of your account

View list of commands

To see a list of commands you can use, run any of the three following commands:

ExpressVPN.CLI -?

OR

ExpressVPN.CLI -h

OR

ExpressVPN.CLI --help

Need help?

Back to top

Activate the app

Open Windows Command Prompt and run the command:

ExpressVPN.CLI activate <activationCode>

Replace <activationCode> with your ExpressVPN activation code.

Need help?

Back to top

Connect to a VPN server location

To connect to the VPN, run the command:

ExpressVPN.CLI connect

ExpressVPN will use Smart Location to select the best server location for you based on factors such as speed and proximity.

Need help?

Back to top

Disconnect from a VPN server location

To disconnect from a VPN server location, run this command:

ExpressVPN.CLI disconnect

Need help?

Back to top

Connect to a different VPN server location

List of server locations

To find a list of VPN server locations to connect to, enter the following command in the terminal:

ExpressVPN.CLI list

Connect to a specific VPN server location

To connect to a specific server location, enter:

ExpressVPN.CLI connect <location>

For example, to connect to USA – New York, enter:

ExpressVPN.CLI connect “USA - New York”

Connect to the Smart Location

To connect to the Smart Location:

ExpressVPN.CLI connect smart

Need help?

Back to top

Switch to a different VPN protocol

Important: Disconnect from the VPN before switching to another protocol.

For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option. This is selected by default and automatically picks the protocol most appropriate for your network.

In some cases, switching to a different protocol can give you faster connection speeds.

To switch to Lightway – TCP, run the following command:

ExpressVPN.CLI protocol lightway_tcp

To switch to Lightway – UDP, run the following command:

ExpressVPN.CLI protocol lightway_udp

To switch to OpenVPN – TCP, run the following command:

ExpressVPN.CLI protocol tcp

To switch to OpenVPN – UDP, run the following command:

ExpressVPN.CLI protocol udp

To use the Automatic option, run this command:

ExpressVPN.CLI protocol auto

Need help?

Back to top

Connection information

To check your connection status, run the following command:

ExpressVPN.CLI status

To view connection diagnostic information, run the command:

ExpressVPN.CLI diagnostics

Need help?

Back to top

Enable (or disable) Network Lock

Note: Disconnect from the VPN before changing your settings.

Warning: Network Lock is ExpressVPN’s kill switch. If your VPN connection unexpectedly drops, Network Lock blocks all internet traffic, keeping your data safe. Disabling Network Lock will leave your internet traffic exposed if your VPN unexpectedly disconnects.

Network Lock is enabled by default.

To disable Network Lock, enter the following command:

ExpressVPN.CLI network_lock off

Network Lock is enabled by default. If you disabled Network Lock previously, you can enable it by running:

ExpressVPN.CLI network_lock on

Need help?

Back to top

Check app version

To check which version of the ExpressVPN app you are using, run the command:

ExpressVPN.CLI --version

Need help?

Back to top

Sign out of your account

To sign out of your ExpressVPN account on the ExpressVPN app for Windows, run the following command:

ExpressVPN.CLI logout

Need help?

Back to top