Need a VPN for Windows?Get ExpressVPN Now
Love ExpressVPN? Want a free month?Refer a Friend Now
This guide will show you how to use the ExpressVPN command line interface (CLI) in Windows Command Prompt.
ExpressVPN command line interface (CLI) can be used to control the ExpressVPN app for Windows in Windows Command Prompt.
This is an advanced tool that can be used as a means of controlling and automating the app to connect, disconnect, and more.
cd C:\Program Files (x86)\ExpressVPN\services\
Jump to…
View list of commands
Activate the app
Connect to a VPN server location
Disconnect from a VPN server location
Connect to a different VPN server location
Switch to a different VPN protocol
Connection information
Enable (or disable) Network Lock
Check app version
Sign out of your account
View list of commands
To see a list of commands you can use, run any of the three following commands:
ExpressVPN.CLI -?
OR
ExpressVPN.CLI -h
OR
ExpressVPN.CLI --help
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Activate the app
Open Windows Command Prompt and run the command:
ExpressVPN.CLI activate <activationCode>
Replace <activationCode> with your ExpressVPN activation code.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Connect to a VPN server location
To connect to the VPN, run the command:
ExpressVPN.CLI connect
ExpressVPN will use Smart Location to select the best server location for you based on factors such as speed and proximity.
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Disconnect from a VPN server location
To disconnect from a VPN server location, run this command:
ExpressVPN.CLI disconnect
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Connect to a different VPN server location
List of server locations
To find a list of VPN server locations to connect to, enter the following command in the terminal:
ExpressVPN.CLI list
Connect to a specific VPN server location
To connect to a specific server location, enter:
ExpressVPN.CLI connect <location>
For example, to connect to USA – New York, enter:
ExpressVPN.CLI connect “USA - New York”
Connect to the Smart Location
To connect to the Smart Location:
ExpressVPN.CLI connect smart
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Switch to a different VPN protocol
For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option. This is selected by default and automatically picks the protocol most appropriate for your network.
In some cases, switching to a different protocol can give you faster connection speeds.
To switch to Lightway – TCP, run the following command:
ExpressVPN.CLI protocol lightway_tcp
To switch to Lightway – UDP, run the following command:
ExpressVPN.CLI protocol lightway_udp
To switch to OpenVPN – TCP, run the following command:
ExpressVPN.CLI protocol tcp
To switch to OpenVPN – UDP, run the following command:
ExpressVPN.CLI protocol udp
To use the Automatic option, run this command:
ExpressVPN.CLI protocol auto
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Connection information
To check your connection status, run the following command:
ExpressVPN.CLI status
To view connection diagnostic information, run the command:
ExpressVPN.CLI diagnostics
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Enable (or disable) Network Lock
Network Lock is enabled by default.
To disable Network Lock, enter the following command:
ExpressVPN.CLI network_lock off
Network Lock is enabled by default. If you disabled Network Lock previously, you can enable it by running:
ExpressVPN.CLI network_lock on
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Check app version
To check which version of the ExpressVPN app you are using, run the command:
ExpressVPN.CLI --version
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.
Sign out of your account
To sign out of your ExpressVPN account on the ExpressVPN app for Windows, run the following command:
ExpressVPN.CLI logout
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for assistance.