There are two setup methods for connecting to ExpressVPN: app setup and manual setup. This guide will explain the differences between the two setup methods and which method you should use.
Jump to…
ExpressVPN app setup
The ExpressVPN app setup is the recommended method for users, offering fast, secure connections in an easy-to-use application interface.
Why use ExpressVPN app setup?
The app setup offers the following benefits:
- Connect and disconnect with one touch
- Browse and change VPN servers with a click or tap
- Find the best VPN server locations with built-in, easy-to-use speed tests (for Mac and Windows)
- View and download VPN diagnostics with ease
- Protects your connections from DNS leaks
- Protects your privacy when your VPN unexpectedly disconnects
- Lightway, a next-generation VPN protocol for a faster, more secure, and more reliable VPN experience
How to connect to the VPN using the ExpressVPN app
Instructions on using the ExpressVPN app:
- ExpressVPN app for Windows
- ExpressVPN app for Mac
- ExpressVPN app for Android
- ExpressVPN app for iOS
- ExpressVPN app for Linux
- ExpressVPN for routers
Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.
ExpressVPN manual setup
Manual setup (or manual configuration) is for devices that cannot run the ExpressVPN apps. It is recommended only for users who have relatively more technical experience.
Why use ExpressVPN manual configurations?
Manual configuration offers the following benefits:
- Enjoy VPN protection even when you cannot download or connect to the ExpressVPN app
- Enjoy VPN protection on devices that do not natively support VPN applications
How to connect to the VPN using ExpressVPN manual setup
Manual setup is performed through your device’s network settings or preferences screen.
For instructions on using ExpressVPN manual setup:
- Manual setup for Windows
- Manual setup for Mac
- Manual setup for Android
- Manual setup for iOS
- Manual setup for Linux
- Manual setup for routers
- Manual setup for streaming media consoles
