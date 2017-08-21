Last updated:

Get started with ExpressVPN.
What can a VPN do?
Show Me
Learn about five ways to use ExpressVPN.
5 ways to use your VPN
See Them Now

There are two setup methods for connecting to ExpressVPN: app setup and manual setup. This guide will explain the differences between the two setup methods and which method you should use.

Jump to…

ExpressVPN app setup
ExpressVPN manual setup

ExpressVPN app setup

The ExpressVPN app setup is the recommended method for users, offering fast, secure connections in an easy-to-use application interface.

The ExpressVPN app interface.

Why use ExpressVPN app setup?

The app setup offers the following benefits:

How to connect to the VPN using the ExpressVPN app

Instructions on using the ExpressVPN app:

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

ExpressVPN manual setup

Manual setup (or manual configuration) is for devices that cannot run the ExpressVPN apps. It is recommended only for users who have relatively more technical experience.

Important: If you are located in a country with a high level of internet censorship, you are recommended to use the ExpressVPN app for a more stable VPN connection.

Your OpenVPN connection is successful.

Why use ExpressVPN manual configurations?

Manual configuration offers the following benefits:

  • Enjoy VPN protection even when you cannot download or connect to the ExpressVPN app
  • Enjoy VPN protection on devices that do not natively support VPN applications

How to connect to the VPN using ExpressVPN manual setup

Manual setup is performed through your device’s network settings or preferences screen.

For instructions on using ExpressVPN manual setup:

Need help? Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team for immediate assistance.

Back to top

Was this article helpful?

We're sorry to hear that. Let us know how we can improve.

A member of our Support Team will follow up on your issue.