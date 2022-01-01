Download the best VPN for Samsung Smart TV

How to set up ExpressVPN on your Samsung Smart TV

Install a VPN on your router

The best way to use a VPN on your Samsung Smart TV is by installing ExpressVPN on a compatible Wi-Fi router. You’ll be able to enjoy full privacy and security benefits of a VPN on all devices connected to your router. For the easiest setup, get the ExpressVPN Aircove router with built-in VPN protection. (An active ExpressVPN subscription, sold separately, is required for VPN features.)

Use our MediaStreamer service

You can also use our MediaStreamer service, which is included in your ExpressVPN subscription. To set up MediaStreamer, just follow these steps. Note that MediaStreamer is designed to give you a smoother streaming experience but does not offer the same privacy protection as a VPN.

Casting or mirroring

Alternatively, you can use casting or mirroring to stream content from your devices to Samsung Smart TVs.