ExpressVPN Program Management Program Management at ExpressVPN
Supporting teams across the business
Our PgMs work both as a team and in support of several departments
Don’t be fooled by the job title; usually assigned to one or more teams, our program managers—also referred to as PgMs—don’t just manage programs and projects.
While they do help keep our teams running like well-oiled machines, they are also highly involved in making strategic delivery decisions, guiding resourcing requirements, managing timelines, and accessing project risks.
Our PgMs are a super friendly bunch, spanning a diverse range of cultures and backgrounds. They support each other, share nerdy Google-product tips and tricks on the regular, and aren’t shy in their use of emojis!
Because PgMs are all assigned to support various teams, they don’t work directly together a lot of the time. However, when their powers are combined it’s usually for:
Large projects that need more than one program manager
Knowledge sharing or skill development
When multiple cross-functional teams are working on something together
You’ll also find a healthy dose of banter in their Slack channel, plus nuggets of advice, and regular team lunches or sharing sessions where they can connect and support each other.
“Working alongside our specialists gives us a unique level of exposure to super interesting strategic discussions.”
- Emma, head of Program Management
Why working in teams works for us
We've adopted a strong teaming culture at ExpressVPN. Our teaming model decentralizes decision-making, transferring that responsibility to team members themselves.
We empower teams to operate independently, giving them the freedom to make their own decisions around the processes and practices that guide their work.
Through teaming, we hope to turn the common question of “Why am I even doing this?” into “What can I do to solve this problem?” The result: employees are empowered to make themselves accountable for their teams’ objectives and key results.
Our #LifeAtExpressVPN
Joining Program Management
Our program managers work both as a team and in support of departments across the business. Here's what it takes to join their team!
Tailored growth paths
ExpressVPN's personalized growth paths provide employees with a clear road map of skill development and performance expectations, so they can grow their career and skills.
Our hiring process
Our head of talent acquisition explains ExpressVPN's rigorous multi-step hiring process, and also shares what our recruiters look for when speaking with candidates.
Watch now: Meet our managers
From mentoring direct reports to setting business objectives, people managers within our organization work across teams to further our mission of building a safer and more open internet.
Our team-based culture
How a culture of ownership and ingenuity—and our team-based organizational structure—supersede bureaucracy to instead foster agility, autonomy, and meaningful conversation.
Related teams
Corporate
Our corporate teams support ExpressVPN through the HR, legal, and finance functions as we work towards our mission of building a safer and more open internet.
Marketing
Empower millions around the world to take charge of their digital privacy and security through compelling storytelling and marketing.
Engineering
From product operations to QA and cybersecurity, our engineers are best-in-class as they build a safer, more open internet for millions of people.