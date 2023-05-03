Don’t be fooled by the job title; usually assigned to one or more teams, our program managers—also referred to as PgMs—don’t just manage programs and projects.

While they do help keep our teams running like well-oiled machines, they are also highly involved in making strategic delivery decisions, guiding resourcing requirements, managing timelines, and accessing project risks.



Our PgMs are a super friendly bunch, spanning a diverse range of cultures and backgrounds. They support each other, share nerdy Google-product tips and tricks on the regular, and aren’t shy in their use of emojis!