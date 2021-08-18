Job openings at ExpressVPN
Privacy is a serious matter, but we have fun protecting it.
How we work
At ExpressVPN we embrace diversity—in culture, thought, and expertise. We work in cross-functional teams specially formed to help us achieve our objectives. We take pride in individual excellence. We work within chapters that share the same function, under managers who are committed to helping us learn and develop new skill sets. Working with talented individuals across departments and functions helps us make a meaningful impact on the digital world.
Browse the hiring categories below, pick the one best suited to your experience, and get in touch today.
If you’re the right fit, we will find a position for you.
Our departments
Product Management
Help us lead our expansion into new frontiers of privacy and security.
We’re looking for PM powerhouses who are able to:
Lead cross-functional teams in defining what we should deliver to users
Gather insights about our industry, competitors, and end-users
Deliver product visions to better meet the needs of our users and help us compete more effectively
Software Development and Engineering
Build secure, high-performance, and user-friendly applications and services that benefit millions of users around the globe.
Join us if you:
Love solving problems and get excited about well-designed systems
Have a passion for automated software testing
Want to work with some of the best and brightest dev teams
Data Engineering
Create and maintain data pipelines, tables, and schemas while working with world-class teams to build data engineering solutions.
Reach out to us if you:
Enjoy building and operating the data platform service, including defining and tracking its SLA
Have a knack for converting the needs of internal customers into optimized and maintainable tech designs
Have a passion for enabling other business units to make data-driven business and operational decisions
Data Insights
Turn data into compelling insights, predictions, and recommendations for a growing business that’s making a difference.
We’d love to meet you if you:
Thrive on working with stakeholders to increase data-driven planning and decision-making
Enjoy focusing on the user, with relevant and compelling visualizations
Consider quality, optimization, and efficiency as core standards
Cybersecurity
Our Cybersecurity department constantly tests our systems for vulnerabilities, protecting the privacy and security of our users.
Reach out if you:
Understand security events for Windows, Linux, Mac, and ChromeOS
Can think like an adversary to build and test our security controls
Love collaborating with developers and system owners to identify bugs
Join the Cybersecurity Department ->
Read more about how ExpressVPN's Cybersecurity experts tackle security event analysis and threat hunting.
IT and Internal App Development
From troubleshooting application issues to engineering solutions for workflow and tooling problems, our IT department empowers us to do the work that we do.
Drop us a line if you:
Can operate in a forward-leaning IT environment where lean, agile, and automatic means everything
Will commit to enhancing IT Infrastructure with code and cutting-edge tools
Stay ahead of the tech curve and can formulate creative solutions for a wide variety of problems
Marketing, Content, and Branding
Empower millions around the world to take charge of their digital privacy through compelling storytelling and marketing.
Let us know if you can help us:
Build trust in our brand
Make difficult concepts easy for non-technical users to understand
Write and organize information clearly and concisely
Spread our message of building a more secure and open internet
UX, Product, and Visual Design
Craft delightful and memorable experiences that inspire users to lead more private and secure digital lives.
We’re scaling rapidly, and we’d love for you to join us if you:
Are obsessed with user-friendly interactions, UX and UI patterns, user research, continuous improvement, and pixels
Geek out on the principles of typography, color, space, shape, visual hierarchy, affordance, and style
Have a strong intuition for how users behave, and what motivates them to take the desired action
UX Research
Help our teams make more informed and targeted decisions about our customers by delivering powerful and actionable insights.
Come join us if you:
Are obsessed with user behaviors, personas, needs, and motivations
Work with unbiased, actionable insights and dedicated research methods to find out what customers want and need
Believe in a user-centered design approach to crafting delightful and memorable experiences
HR and Talent Acquisition
Drive our international growth by hiring and managing the best talent for our business.
Join us if you:
Are passionate about building a truly great company culture
Deliver high-quality learning and development plans
Coach and support managers to be great at leading their teams
Understand our hiring process
Our hiring process is broken into a few different stages:
The application: You'll submit your resume and may be asked to answer a few short questions over email for us to get a better picture of your experience.
The introduction: This stage consists of a video call with one of our talent acquisition team members, followed by a one-on-one video call with the hiring manager. It's a good chance to learn more about ExpressVPN in general and ask one-on-one questions about the role, the team, and more.
The interview loop: If we establish that it's a fit for both parties, you'll proceed to a series of more in-depth interviews with multiple team members (done in one of our offices where possible).
This is an opportunity to assess candidates in specific areas that we think are critical to success in a role. It’s also another chance for you to ask questions (which we very much encourage!).
The trial project: Trial projects are often hypothetical exercises or relate to problems we’ve already solved, but we want to see how you would approach them, as our main aim is to gain a better understanding of your thought process. Depending on the function, you might be asked to solve challenges we anticipate could realistically arise in your role, or to create a page or product similar to what you'd be doing on the job. For some roles, candidates will complete a trial project before entering the interview loop.
Final-round interview: If all goes well on both fronts, there will be a final round of interviews, which may include a feedback session on your trial project.
Offer and reference check: Once you've accepted an offer and given notice, we initiate a reference check. In the meantime, start looking forward to onboarding!
Questions?
Our Talent Acquisition team shares more about the traits we look out for and tips for making an impression. Learn more about our hiring process.
Some of our current openings
Lead Designer - Conversion & Growth (Hong Kong, Singapore)
Senior Software Engineer - Windows (London, Poznan, or Remote)
QA Engineer - Routers (Hong Kong, Singapore, or Remote)
Senior Cybersecurity Engineer (Singapore, Hong Kong)
Server-side Software Developer (Singapore, Hong Kong, or Remote)
Influencer Engagement Executive or Manager (Hong Kong)
Data Engineer (Hong Kong, Singapore)