Job openings at ExpressVPN

Our hiring process is broken into a few different stages:

The application: You'll submit your resume and may be asked to answer a few short questions over email for us to get a better picture of your experience.

The introduction: This stage consists of a video call with one of our talent acquisition team members, followed by a one-on-one video call with the hiring manager. It's a good chance to learn more about ExpressVPN in general and ask one-on-one questions about the role, the team, and more.

The interview loop: If we establish that it's a fit for both parties, you'll proceed to a series of more in-depth interviews with multiple team members (done in one of our offices where possible).

This is an opportunity to assess candidates in specific areas that we think are critical to success in a role. It’s also another chance for you to ask questions (which we very much encourage!).



The trial project: Trial projects are often hypothetical exercises or relate to problems we’ve already solved, but we want to see how you would approach them, as our main aim is to gain a better understanding of your thought process. Depending on the function, you might be asked to solve challenges we anticipate could realistically arise in your role, or to create a page or product similar to what you'd be doing on the job. For some roles, candidates will complete a trial project before entering the interview loop.



Final-round interview: If all goes well on both fronts, there will be a final round of interviews, which may include a feedback session on your trial project.



Offer and reference check: Once you've accepted an offer and given notice, we initiate a reference check. In the meantime, start looking forward to onboarding!

Questions?

Our Talent Acquisition team shares more about the traits we look out for and tips for making an impression. Learn more about our hiring process.