Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

Job openings at ExpressVPN

Privacy is a serious matter, but we have fun protecting it.

See All Job Openings
Hero image for job openings page

How we work

Why you should work at ExpressVPN

At ExpressVPN we embrace diversity—in culture, thought, and expertise. We work in cross-functional teams specially formed to help us achieve our objectives. We take pride in individual excellence. We work within chapters that share the same function, under managers who are committed to helping us learn and develop new skill sets. Working with talented individuals across departments and functions helps us make a meaningful impact on the digital world.

Browse the hiring categories below, pick the one best suited to your experience, and get in touch today.

If you’re the right fit, we will find a position for you.

Our departments

Product Management
Software Development and Engineering
Data Engineering
Data Insights
Cybersecurity
IT and Internal App Development
Marketing, Content, and Branding
UX, Product, and Visual Design
UX Research
HR and Talent Acquisition

Understand our hiring process

Our hiring process is broken into a few different stages:

The application: You'll submit your resume and may be asked to answer a few short questions over email for us to get a better picture of your experience.

The introduction: This stage consists of a video call with one of our talent acquisition team members, followed by a one-on-one video call with the hiring manager. It's a good chance to learn more about ExpressVPN in general and ask one-on-one questions about the role, the team, and more.

The interview loop: If we establish that it's a fit for both parties, you'll proceed to a series of more in-depth interviews with multiple team members (done in one of our offices where possible).

This is an opportunity to assess candidates in specific areas that we think are critical to success in a role. It’s also another chance for you to ask questions (which we very much encourage!).

The trial project: Trial projects are often hypothetical exercises or relate to problems we’ve already solved, but we want to see how you would approach them, as our main aim is to gain a better understanding of your thought process. Depending on the function, you might be asked to solve challenges we anticipate could realistically arise in your role, or to create a page or product similar to what you'd be doing on the job. For some roles, candidates will complete a trial project before entering the interview loop.

Final-round interview: If all goes well on both fronts, there will be a final round of interviews, which may include a feedback session on your trial project.

Offer and reference check: Once you've accepted an offer and given notice, we initiate a reference check. In the meantime, start looking forward to onboarding!

Questions?

Our Talent Acquisition team shares more about the traits we look out for and tips for making an impression. Learn more about our hiring process.

Some of our current openings

Lead Designer - Conversion & Growth (Hong Kong, Singapore)

Senior Software Engineer - Windows (London, Poznan, or Remote)

QA Engineer - Routers (Hong Kong, Singapore, or Remote)

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer (Singapore, Hong Kong)

Server-side Software Developer (Singapore, Hong Kong, or Remote)

Influencer Engagement Executive or Manager (Hong Kong)

Data Engineer (Hong Kong, Singapore)

Senior Software Engineer (Hong Kong, Singapore, or Remote)

See All Job Openings