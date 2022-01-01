Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Life at ExpressVPN

Working on a laptop at the ExpressVPN Singapore office

Work life is about so much more than typing on a computer at your desk.

From the start, we've been a company at the forefront of innovative technology. Take an inside look at #LifeAtExpressVPN, from our working culture and favorite office eats, to your growth opportunities, and more.

Our tech stack

ExpressVPN employees

"What does your tech stack look like?" is a common question we hear from devs. Our VP of engineering explains how we utilize different platforms in our day-to-day operations.

Tailored growth plans

ExpressVPN employees walking and talking

ExpressVPN's personalized growth paths provide employees with a clear road map of skill development and performance expectations, so they can progress to the next level.

Our hiring process

expressvpn talent acquisition on hiring process

Our head of talent acquisition explains ExpressVPN's rigorous multi-step hiring process, and also shares what our recruiters look for when speaking with candidates.

Our culture

From the best office eats to our employees' favorite hobbies, meet some of the amazing people who work at ExpressVPN, and find out how we walk the walk when it comes to work-life balance.

Our team-based culture

teamwork at the white board

How a culture of ownership and ingenuity—and our team-based organizational structure—supersede bureaucracy to instead foster agility, autonomy, and meaningful collaboration.

Work-life balance

employees doing yoga at expressvpn

Take an inside look at what our employees—artists, parents, bakers, musicians—get up to outside the office, and see how our flexible culture supports them.

WFH & Office productivity

working from home on a laptop

A member of our Comms team in Singapore shares five key habits she picked up working from home that have actually helped her improve productivity back in the office.

Favorite employee eats

food on a restaurant table

Italy...Singapore...Japan: ExpressVPN employees work in some of the best food destinations on the planet. Nine weigh in with their top recommended restaurants near the office.

ExpressVPN engineering manager quote

We’re not really looking for people who just sit in isolation tapping out code every day. It’s a much more positive, open, and collaborative culture. The results are always better when you work with other people.

- Andrew, Engineering Manager

Our tech

Learn more about why ExpressVPN is such an exciting place for devs and engineers to work, and hear from the innovators themselves.

Attracting top tech talent

expressvpn tech employees

Digital privacy is an exciting field with challenging problems that require creative solutions. Here's how we hire highly effective, collaborative, intelligent people that are up to the task.

Employee privacy & BYOD

ExpressVPN IT employee at computer

As a business we pride ourselves on the privacy we offer to our end-users, but this also applies to our internal team. Our head of IT shares how his team keeps employees' devices protected.

Faster connection times

ExpressVPN app on a phone

This is the story of how ExpressVPN engineers worked together to dramatically reduce the time it takes for our customers to connect to the VPN—often to less than a second.

HTB & CTF competitions

hack the box competitions at expressvpn

Want to work with the best and brightest minds in cybersecurity and keep your skills sharp competing against other global leaders? Learn more about our CTF competition teams!

Career development

With a "fail-forward" culture that emphasizes risk-taking, ExpressVPN is a fantastic place to grow your career.

Changing career paths

looking at a kanban board

We're a company that embraces agility and innovation, with a culture of encouraging employees to try new things and develop new skills—even if that means changing departments.

Joining Project Management

project managers meeting

Our marketing project managers work both as a team and in support of departments across the business. Here's what it takes to join their team!

Career development

manager and employee conversation

Learn more about how we empower our employees with individualized growth plans, a culture of open feedback, and a daring sense of possibility.

woman typing on a laptop

"ExpressVPN really invests in its people. One of the first things I realized after joining was that it was OK if you didn’t know something, as you would learn it over time."

- Rosalie, Product Marketing

Tips & Advice

Get insights from hiring managers and recruiters on how to put your best foot forward during your application process. Plus expert tips and thought leadership from our in-house cybersecurity pros and tech developers.

How to ace your interview

online interview

With employees spread across 20+ countries, we have plenty of experience interviewing candidates virtually. Hiring managers share their keys to a successful video interview.

Expert tips: Online privacy

working on a laptop staying secure online

At ExpressVPN digital privacy and security are simply part of our everyday lives. Find out how cybsecurity pros protect themselves online, at the office, at home, and on the go.

