Growth paths at ExpressVPN

At ExpressVPN, we want our employees to understand exactly how they can progress their careers with us; whether they are in people management, prefer to remain an individual contributor (IC), or want to move into a completely different role.

ExpressVPN's growth paths detail the skills and performance levels required to progress to the next level of seniority. With a clear road map of career development opportunities, we empower employees to know exactly what they need to do to justify a promotion.