Your questions about our hiring process, answered

The hiring process is broken into a few different stages: The application: In this stage, the candidate will submit their resume to ExpressVPN and may be asked to answer a few short questions over email for us to get a better picture of their experience. The introduction: This stage consists of a video call with one of our talent acquisition team members, followed by a one-on-one video call with the hiring manager. At this stage, candidates have the opportunity to learn more about ExpressVPN in general and can ask one-on-one questions about the role, the team, and more.

The interview loop: If we establish that it's a fit for both parties, we then move to the next step, the “interview loop,” which is a series of more in-depth interviews and exercises (done in person at one of our offices where possible).



This is a great opportunity for candidates to meet potential coworkers (both on their team and in other functions) and will be assessed in specific areas that we think are critical to success in the role. It’s also another chance for candidates to ask questions (which we very much encourage!).



The trial project: Next up, candidates take on a trial project. Depending on the function, they might be asked to solve challenges we anticipate could realistically arise in their role or to create a page or product similar to what they’d be doing on the job. Trial projects are often hypothetical exercises or relate to problems we’ve already solved, but we want to see how candidates would approach them, as their main aim is to gain a better understanding of a candidate’s thought process. Trial projects are also a great chance for candidates to demonstrate their skills (we know not everyone shines in interviews) and get a real feel for the actual kinds of work their role could entail.



Note that for some roles, candidates will complete a trial project before entering an interview loop.



Final-round interview: If all goes well on both fronts, there will be a final round of interviews, which may include a feedback session on the trial project.



Offer and reference check: Finally, there’s the offer stage. Once a candidate has accepted an offer and given notice, we initiate a reference check: With their permission and help, we’ll look to speak with one or more former managers and potentially other colleagues. In the meantime, start looking forward to onboarding!