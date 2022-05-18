ExpressVPN Marketing
Marketing at ExpressVPN
Empowering millions to take charge of their digital privacy and security with compelling storytelling across platforms
Make your mark with the trusted name in privacy and security
As one of the fastest growing privacy and security brands in the world, we are constantly working towards our mission of building a safer and more open internet. From proactive and creative consumer engagement, to reputation protection, to building strategic communications capability across the business, we are a flexible and collaborative team that enjoys reactive challenges just as much as planned projects.
We’re looking for people who are not afraid to take on new challenges and solve interesting problems.
"Our company is quite unique in that we have a very clear and structured approach to how we do things, but we also look for people who challenge the norms."
- Dane, product marketing
Our marketing teams
Content
Our content strategists deliver clear, compelling, and accessible writing and editing, all in service of one goal: promoting privacy, security, and freedom online, for everyone.
Design
Whether creating website visuals or participating in design workshops, you will help craft experiences that empower people to make their digital lives more private and secure.
Organic Growth
Across our global offices, the team strives to increase our positions in search engines and build trust in our brand through content marketing, link building, and on-page optimizations.
Paid Acquisition
This team combines their natural sales and communication skills with digital marketing to bolster our status as a market leader.
Product Marketing
Our product marketers are responsible for articulating our products’ value proposition, and communicating that to customers to win hearts and minds.
"Online privacy and security are becoming really important issues in the world.
"If you have something to say about it, we have a platform for you to say it on... that will be read by hundreds of thousands of people."
- Vanessa, content manager
Our teaming model
We've adopted a strong teaming culture at ExpressVPN. Our teaming model decentralizes decision-making, transferring that responsibility to team members themselves.
We empower teams to operate independently, giving them the freedom to make their own decisions around the processes and practices that guide their work.
Through teaming, we hope to turn the common question of “Why am I even doing this?” into “What can I do to solve this problem?” The result: employees are empowered to make themselves accountable for their teams’ objectives and key results.
