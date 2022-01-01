ExpressVPN Corporate
The backbone of our company, our corporate teams support ExpressVPN through the HR, Legal, and Finance functions. From organizing team events to supporting career development plans and making sure bills get paid, the work our corporate team does touches every aspect of our business.
“If you’re looking for a desk-bound job, we’re not the place for you. Every day, I get to work with a different part of the business and help ExpressVPN be the place where our employees do their best work.”
- Cherry, HR business partner
Our corporate teams
Accounting & Finance
The gatekeepers who ensure our payments, finance operations, procurement, and financial reporting are executed accurately and reliably.
Human Resources
In many ways the heart of our company, our HR colleagues play a vital role in making sure our people are equipped and motivated to do their best work.
Legal
Our legal team works across the entire organization to provide the best support, advice, and insights as we further our mission of building a safer internet.
Working at ExpressVPN: Growth paths to work-life balance
Everybody works differently; we believe people do their best work when they have the flexibility to choose how and when they work—and that work should complement and enhance one’s life, not detract from it.
At ExpressVPN, we’re proud of our focus on career development—through regular and individualized growth path planning to flexibility in teaming, our people always come first.
Get to know #LifeAtExpressVPN
Attracting top tech talent
Digital privacy is an exciting field with challenging problems that require creative solutions. Here's how we hire highly effective, collaborative, intelligent people who are up to the task.
Our hiring process
Our head of talent acquisition explains ExpressVPN's rigorous multi-step hiring process, and also shares what our recruiters look for when speaking with candidates.
Watch now: Meet our managers
From mentoring direct reports to setting business objectives, people managers within our organization work across teams to further our mission of building a safer and more open internet.
Innovation at ExpressVPN
New threats and technologies regularly emerge when you work in digital privacy. Learn more about some of the principles that inspire our teams to innovate and bring their best ideas to the table.
Our team-based culture
How a culture of ownership and ingenuity—and our team-based organizational structure—supersede bureaucracy to instead foster agility, autonomy, and meaningful conversation.
