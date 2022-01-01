Meet the Managers
At ExpressVPN, people managers focus on growing people's careers, not just directing work.
Our managers do so much more than delegate work
From mentoring direct reports to setting business objectives, people managers at ExpressVPN work across teams to further our mission of building a safer and more open internet.
Meet some of our managers below, and learn about the work they do as well as the types of candidates they're looking to hire as we grow ExpressVPN globally.
Aaron, Cybersecurity
Aaron's team plays a key role in ensuring our systems, customers, and people are protected from digital attacks at all times. This key given privacy and security are at the core of ExpressVPN’s mission.
Divya, Talent Acquisition
Divya is a Talent Acquisition Manager in Singapore. She describes our unique opportunities to hire for roles and departments across the globe, while also getting to actively grow and develop your own career.
Ryan, Design
Ryan is our Design Director. Whether you’re excited about product design, UX, video, or visual design, his team is at the forefront of crafting memorable experiences while putting our millions of users at the center.
Harold, Brand & Communications
Harold is the Chief Brand & Communications Officer for digital privacy. Hear from Harold about our unique company culture, the different types of marketing roles available at ExpressVPN, and why it's the perfect time to join our company.
Julien, Product Operations
Julien manages ExpressVPN’s product operations and it is no easy task—especially at the fast pace we’re growing. Learn what it takes to join his team, and the projects they’re working on, and why he loves our "startup that's scaling" mentality.
Vanessa, Content Marketing
Office politics? Leave them at the door! Vanessa shares why she loves ExpressVPN’s working culture, and how the content work she does with her team extends to every facet of marketing at ExpressVPN.
Dane, Product Marketing
Dane is in the process of doubling his team this year! Balancing data and creativity, our product marketers act as the bridge between our product managers, engineers, and marketers to bring ExpressVPN to our users globally.
Raheel, Internal Apps & Automation
Raheel focuses on finding solutions for complex internal systems and processes. From iOS and Android, to DevOps and Cloud engineering, his team plays an integral role in making sure our users can reliably access their VPN.
Join #LifeAtExpressVPN
Our managers are hiring globally, from London to Poland, Hong Kong to Singapore, and even remotely. If you are ready to join our mission in building a safer and more open internet for millions, we want to hear from you.