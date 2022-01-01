Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Meet the Managers

At ExpressVPN, people managers focus on growing people's careers, not just directing work.

Our managers do so much more than delegate work

From mentoring direct reports to setting business objectives, people managers at ExpressVPN work across teams to further our mission of building a safer and more open internet.

Meet some of our managers below, and learn about the work they do as well as the types of candidates they're looking to hire as we grow ExpressVPN globally.

Aaron, Cybersecurity

Aaron's team plays a key role in ensuring our systems, customers, and people are protected from digital attacks at all times. This key given privacy and security are at the core of ExpressVPN’s mission.

Divya, Talent Acquisition

Divya is a Talent Acquisition Manager in Singapore. She describes our unique opportunities to hire for roles and departments across the globe, while also getting to actively grow and develop your own career.

Ryan, Design

Ryan is our Design Director. Whether you’re excited about product design, UX, video, or visual design, his team is at the forefront of crafting memorable experiences while putting our millions of users at the center.

Harold, Brand & Communications

Harold is the Chief Brand & Communications Officer for digital privacy. Hear from Harold about our unique company culture, the different types of marketing roles available at ExpressVPN, and why it's the perfect time to join our company.

Julien, Product Operations

Julien manages ExpressVPN’s product operations and it is no easy task—especially at the fast pace we’re growing. Learn what it takes to join his team, and the projects they’re working on, and why he loves our "startup that's scaling" mentality.

Vanessa, Content Marketing

Office politics? Leave them at the door! Vanessa shares why she loves ExpressVPN’s working culture, and how the content work she does with her team extends to every facet of marketing at ExpressVPN.

Dane, Product Marketing

Dane is in the process of doubling his team this year! Balancing data and creativity, our product marketers act as the bridge between our product managers, engineers, and marketers to bring ExpressVPN to our users globally.

Raheel, Internal Apps & Automation

Raheel focuses on finding solutions for complex internal systems and processes. From iOS and Android, to DevOps and Cloud engineering, his team plays an integral role in making sure our users can reliably access their VPN.

Laura, Localization

Laura speaks five languages (and counting!) and she’s looking for more language specialists to continue to grow our global offerings for millions of users so they can use ExpressVPN products in their native language.

Join #LifeAtExpressVPN

Our managers are hiring globally, from London to Poland, Hong Kong to Singapore, and even remotely. If you are ready to join our mission in building a safer and more open internet for millions, we want to hear from you.

