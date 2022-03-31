PgMs are often assigned to one or more teams. A team might be totally cross-functional in nature with a mix of engineers, designers, marketers, and data analysts, for example. Or a team might be a single function like Security. Teams generally have around 3-10 people in them, some of whom might be located in the same office as you, but many are also spread around the world.

We work tightly alongside specialists across the business who are making strategic decisions about what we will do to achieve goals and move metrics. This gives us a unique level of exposure to super interesting strategic discussions, and although our role is around giving guidance on how that work will be delivered, including resourcing requirements, timelines, and risks, being in the room means we often get to give broader input, too.

We have a wide range of exposure, from working with software engineers on fun new bits of tech being built in the company, to delivering exciting marketing campaigns or optimizing workflows in key internal business functions—it all depends on which teams we’re working with. We try and pair program managers with teams relevant to their interests/experiences or backgrounds, or in new areas where they are keen to learn!

