Teaming at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN isn’t just a great place to work, it’s also where we do great work. Central to our culture is a strong sense of ownership and ingenuity, where the doers are also the deciders, where accountability is never without authority, and where agility and autonomy supersede bureaucracy.

As most companies grow in size, strategy and decision-making tend to float further away from those actually doing the work. Layers of approval build up, eroding autonomy and diffusing responsibility. That was not the path we wanted to go down.

As we've expanded, we've pursued better and faster ways to get things done—without the bloat of bottlenecks and red tape. That’s how we came up with our own version of “teaming,” inspired by the Spotify model.