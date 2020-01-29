While you're on campus, your school is almost certainly tracking your online activity. Here’s what you should be wary of, and what you can do to improve your privacy and security as a student.

In a single tectonic shift, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed schooling and education online to adjust to lockdowns and social distancing measures imposed on states and countries. Zoom classes have become the norm, and schools have been trying to keep their students’ education on track.

Regardless of whether they’re starting school or heading off to university, it is almost certain that the time students are spending in classrooms, online or in real life, is being monitored. From Wi-Fi usage trackers to biometric scanners that log attendance, administrators can figure out who you are, where you are, and what you’re doing online.

What can your school see?

1. Your online activity

Whenever you connect to Wi-Fi on campus, from your phone or your laptop, your school knows which websites you’ve visited. And, if the sites are not secured with HTTPS, it can also see what you’ve looked at.

Your college or high school could also implement classroom management software on your school laptops, which monitors computer use and internet history, as was revealed in a study by privacy advocates Big Brother Watch in over 1,000 schools across the UK.

If your school hosts its email system, it’s also highly likely that all correspondence through it is monitored too, as is the case in several UK universities.

2. Your movements on (and off) campus

In addition to the sites you visit, your university can find out where you are from your Wi-Fi usage. In Australia, several universities track the movement of students around campus through their Wi-Fi-connected mobile phones, and can even tell the exact room the students are in.

While the universities currently only track the movements of students in general, it’s entirely possible that the technology used could expand to identify activity on an individual level—to check the amount of time you’re not on campus and reflect that time in your grades, for instance.

Combine that with the presence of CCTV camera surveillance on campus and the university can figure out your physical location at all times. That’s pretty invasive.

How to stop your university from tracking you

Get the EFF’s HTTPS Everywhere browser add-on. Bonus: The add-on is also in our Chrome extension. It’s self-serving of us to say this, but getting a good VPN will hide all your internet traffic from your school’s Wi-Fi admins. Separate your private and academic correspondence; use an email provider that puts your personal privacy and security first. We recommend one of these four email providers. Make an anti-surveillance fashion statement, whether it’s a trippy scarf or a simple face mask to avoid identification by CCTV cameras on campus. Most important, read up on the privacy practices your school uses (or doesn’t use) and find out how much your university gathers from your online activity.

