The 2024-25 NHL schedule is arguably a hockey fan’s dream. The 108th season in league history includes games in four countries, an aptly named Frozen Frenzy featuring all 32 clubs, and the new-look Utah Hockey Club (previously called the Arizona Coyotes), hoping its new home will result in a return to the playoffs.

From October 4 through mid-April, teams across the United States and Canada will battle for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. You’ll see just how far your favorite squad goes this year—and if a Canadian team can finally win the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993.

NHL Schedule 2024: Dates, Times, Teams, Games

It can be easy to get lost tracking the league with how busy the action will be over the next six months—and that’s before the race for Lord Stanley’s Cup kicks off. The NHL schedule can be overwhelming for even the most knowledgeable hockey fans. We’re here to help you plan your viewing with the NHL schedule’s most crucial dates, from opening night through those first playoff games in April.

Are streaming services blocked on your school or office network? That doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a single NHL game this season. ExpressVPN lets you unblock streaming services on any network you can watch wherever you are. ExpressVPN is packed full of features that solve common streaming issues, making it the best VPN for ensuring you catch every game on your NHL schedule.

Get ExpressVPN

Key dates on the 2024-25 NHL schedule

Date Event October 4-5, 2024 NHL Global Series (New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres in Prague) October 8, 2024 NHL regular season begins October 22, 2024 Frozen Frenzy November 1-2, 2024 NHL Global Series (Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars in Finland) December 31, 2024 NHL Winter Classic (Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field in Chicago) January 18, 2025 Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada February 12-20, 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off March 1, 2025 NHL Stadium Series (Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio) April 19, 2025 NHL Playoffs begin

October 4-5, 2024: NHL Global Series (New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres in Prague)

The 2024-25 NHL Global Series is back for another year. Prague returns as a host city for the second time in three seasons, with the O2 Arena holding both games between the Devils and Sabres.

October 8, 2024: NHL regular season begins

Get ready for an action-packed NHL triple-header to start the new season. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. BST when the Seattle Kraken host the St. Louis Blues in an afternoon showdown. Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers open their title defense at home later that night against rivals Boston Bruins. Finally, the Utah Hockey Club debuts against the Chicago Blackhawks.

October 22, 2024: Frozen Frenzy

Have you ever wanted to watch all 16 NHL games at once? ESPN and the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy returns on Tuesday, October 22. The show features whip-around coverage from every matchup that night, beginning with the Philadelphia Flyers-Washington Capitals duel at 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. BST. Three of those games—the aforementioned Flyers-Capitals game, the Kraken-Colorado Avalanche game, and a late-night clash between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings—will air on ESPN.

November 1-2, 2024: NHL Global Series (Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars in Finland)

Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, welcomes the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars to start November. Finnish fans certainly lucked out, as the league announced the Panthers’ impending arrival last March, three months before Florida won the Stanley Cup.

December 31, 2024: NHL Winter Classic (Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field in Chicago)

Hockey fans can thank the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues for treating us to another year of outdoor hockey. Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs’ iconic 110-year-old (soon to be 111-year-old) stadium, will host the Winter Classic for the second time in event history. Blackhawks fans can only hope things turn out better than their 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings 15 years ago.

January 18, 2025: Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada

One could argue every day during the NHL season is Hockey Day—however, the Great White North celebrates a legitimate Hockey Day in Canada, which will be held in Alberta this January. Six of the seven Canadian teams will battle one another throughout the day. The Ottawa Senators will kick off the action with the only game against a non-Canadian team, the Bruins, at 1 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT.

February 12-20, 2025: NHL 4 Nations Face-Off

Say goodbye to the NHL All-Star Game and hello to the 4 Nations Face Off. Teams representing Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States will meet in a round-robin format from February 12-17, with the top two teams battling in a final showdown at TD Garden in Boston on February 20.

March 1, 2025: NHL Stadium Series (Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio)

Ohio finally gets an opportunity to host the NHL Stadium Series. The Columbus Blue Jackets welcome the Detroit Red Wings to Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes’ football team. This year marks the Blue Jackets’ first time in the Stadium Series, while the Red Wings won their lone appearance, 5-3, against the Colorado Avalanche in February 2016.

April 19, 2025: NHL Playoffs begin

Who will win the Stanley Cup Finals? We won’t know the answer until nearly two months after the 2025 NHL Playoffs start in April. That said, we personally expect Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers to win Canada’s first championship in over three decades.

Why you need a VPN to watch the NHL

Ever noticed that your connection seems to slow down whenever you start streaming? You could be the victim of activity-based ISP throttling. ExpressVPN encrypts your traffic so your ISP can’t see what you’re doing online and slow you down based on your streaming activity. You can live stream games with the connection speeds you paid for, free from lag or buffering.

Trying to stream on a restricted network? VPN encryption allows you to stream at school, from the office, or on any other network. It also keeps your data safe from snoops who lurk on unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. If you have any questions about streaming any game on the NHL schedule, ExpressVPN’s dedicated customer support team is online 24/7 to help you out.

Get ExpressVPN