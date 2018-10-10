This year we’re celebrating National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) and European Cyber Security Month by giving away three 12-month subscriptions of ExpressVPN!

With bugs, leaks, and breaches seeming to happen every week, now would be a great time to review your online privacy and security. From browsers to emails to messaging apps, make sure that you’re using the best tools to protect yourself when online.

For an extra privacy and security boost, enter our contest and you could bag yourself a year’s worth of ExpressVPN for free!

How to enter the contest

To enter the contest, simply tweet a GIF that you think best represents cybersecurity with the hashtag #cybersecurityinonegif and @ExpressVPN so we see your entry! That’s it! It can be a GIF from a site like GIPHY or even a GIF of your own creation…

Get your tweets in before October 17, 11 p.m. UTC and we will award the top 3 tweets with the highest number of likes and RTs with 12 months of ExpressVPN. Doesn’t matter how you get those likes and RTs, although we might judge you if you use bots … just sayin’!

The rules:

Twitter entries should include the hashtag #cybersecurityinonegif and mention @ExpressVPN. Your account must be following @ExpressVPN. Multiple entries are allowed. The contest is open to everyone and anyone (subject to any applicable national or local laws and regulations). ExpressVPN will notify the winners after the contest ends through Twitter direct messages. If the winner doesn’t respond seven days after being notified, ExpressVPN will give the prize to the next runner-up. ExpressVPN reserves the right of final decision in case of disputes.

We’re excited to see what you come up with—good luck! 🙂

