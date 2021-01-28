The 2021 ExpressVPN Scholarship is now accepting entries

Write the best essay for the Future of Privacy Scholarship and win $5,000!

The sixth ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship is now open for applications.

The essay topic for 2021:

With the emergence of Covid-19, countries have introduced tracking and control measures that may intrude on individual privacy. Looking ahead to future crises, how should countries approach the needs of public health vs. those of individual privacy?

Why does ExpressVPN hold this scholarship competition?

As internet-ready devices proliferate in classrooms worldwide, so do threats to the privacy of the individuals who use them.

Students are taking notice, and they’re often the most savvy users of these technologies, so it makes good sense to get their take on emerging trends in technology that affect them.

That’s why we created the ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship. Through an annual essay competition, students delve into urgent issues of the digital age, with the chance to win cash and other prizes.

With the Covid-19 pandemic presenting an ongoing challenge for countries to control and mitigate, debate has also grown over how, if at all, countries should balance the needs of public health with that of individual privacy.

Students have been particularly affected by the pandemic, whether navigating their education online through zoom classes or in physical classrooms with invasive surveillance measures where schools have reopened. To add to the woes, they’ve also had to forego important life events, from graduations to the trappings of university life.

ExpressVPN wants to give students a platform to reflect on their experiences and how they should translate to real policy.

Who can apply for the scholarship?

Applicants must be enrolled in either a high school, undergraduate school, or graduate school located in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa. There is no age or citizenship requirement. For further information, please review the Scholarship Rules for more information before applying.

[Keep up with the latest in technology and security. Sign up for the ExpressVPN blog newsletter.]

How do I apply for the scholarship?

Head to the official page for The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship and select ‘Submit my Essay’ to send your application.

When is the deadline for the scholarship?

The deadline for entries is August 31, 2021. Good luck!

Read 2020’s winning essay here.

Jamie writes about current issues concerning digital privacy and security and is known to interview leading figures in tech. He also keeps an eye on changes in government censorship and surveillance.