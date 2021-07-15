Emojis are a wonderful way to embellish texts, tweets, and even Wi-Fi network names. We’ve even tried answering your most asked questions about VPNs in emoji form.

But what about a VPN itself? With the growing popularity of VPNs, it’s about time for a VPN emoji.

We’re petitioning for a VPN emoji

At ExpressVPN, we know VPNs can be hard to explain, and we want to change that. In honor of World Emoji Day 📅 this Saturday, July 17, we’re asking you to join us in bringing attention to the critical issue of internet privacy by petitioning for the creation of a VPN emoji.

But there’s also a year’s worth of ExpressVPN up for grabs for three lucky winners! Enter our two competitions on social media:

1. Explain “VPN” using emojis only—and you could win!

Using the hashtag #VPNemoji, follow and tag us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with how you’d define a VPN using only a string of emojis. There’s no limit to how many times you can enter, so get creative!

2. Vote for an emoji definition from our company finalists—for a chance to win!

We asked employees how someone could explain a VPN using only standard emojis.

We can’t decide between them, so we want you to tell us which one says “VPN” the best.

Simply vote for your favorite answer with the entry number on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram, tag and follow us, and include #VPNemoji.

One vote is one chance to win 12 months of ExpressVPN. Multiple votes will be disqualified.

Read our rules for more information.

Here are our six finalists (in no particular order).

Entry 1

Entry 2

Entry 3

Entry 4

Entry 5

Entry 6

Good luck! And if you’ve struggled (like we did) with emoji-explaining a VPN, add your name to our petition for a VPN emoji!

