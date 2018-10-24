ExpressVPN’s Cyber Security GIF-away: All the winners!

This post was originally published on October 24, 2018.

You tweeted, liked, and retweeted, and the results for this year’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) contest are in!

Thank you to everyone who participated in the “GIF-away” for National Cyber Security Awareness Month! From the silly to the serious to the satirical, all entries certainly described #cybersecurityinonegif!

The Winners

Honorable Mentions

While we could only give away three 12-month subscriptions, we also loved some of the other GIFs you guys came up with. So much so, in fact, that we’ll be giving away a free month to these GIF-ers too 🙂

Congrats to all the winners! If you’re among the lucky ones and haven’t already checked your DMs, please do.

If you didn’t win anything this time around, don’t worry, we’ll be having more competitions in the months ahead. Be sure to check back here, on our Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter for updates on competitions in the future!

Jamie writes about current issues concerning digital privacy and security and is known to interview leading figures in tech. He also keeps an eye on changes in government censorship and surveillance.