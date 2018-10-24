ExpressVPN’s Cyber Security GIF-away: All the winners!

This post was originally published on October 24, 2018.
You tweeted, liked, and retweeted, and the results for this year’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) contest are in!
Thank you to everyone who participated in the “GIF-away” for National Cyber Security Awareness Month! From the silly to the serious to the satirical, all entries certainly described #cybersecurityinonegif!
The Winners
ayushprd
#cybersecurityinonegif @expressvpn pic.twitter.com/VcCuqQ8vc1
— Ayush Prasad (@ayushprd) October 15, 2018
Julianllim
#cybersecurityinonegif @expressvpn pic.twitter.com/GlMH7lbkOq
— julian (@skinnybinchh) October 14, 2018
mellos10
#cybersecurityinonegif @ExpressVPN pic.twitter.com/DTjosqOXvE
— mellos (@mellos10) October 14, 2018
Honorable Mentions
While we could only give away three 12-month subscriptions, we also loved some of the other GIFs you guys came up with. So much so, in fact, that we’ll be giving away a free month to these GIF-ers too 🙂
pontia_pon
#cybersecurityinonegif and @ExpressVPN pic.twitter.com/tc3H2rLKRD
— Pontia Pon (@pontia_pon) October 10, 2018
xsmashx88x
#cybersecurityinonegif @expressvpn
great gif i think lol if you agree RT 🙂 pic.twitter.com/RoS3oknJK2
— ˢᴹᴬˢᴴᵀʰᵉᴳᵃᵐⁱⁿᵍᶜᵃⁿᵘᶜᵏ」👊🏻🎮 (@xsmashx88x) October 11, 2018
MichoSchumann
#cybersecurityinonegif pic.twitter.com/fh0bkhaypO
— Micho Schumann (@MichoSchumann) October 17, 2018
Brooksy_79
#cybersecurityinonegif @expressvpn pic.twitter.com/Pearj0Uz1m
— Danny Boy (@brooksy_79) October 14, 2018
everton_pastre
#cybersecurityinonegif @expressvpn pic.twitter.com/SfIZdf0uWF
— Everton Pastre (@everton_pastre) October 16, 2018
Congrats to all the winners! If you’re among the lucky ones and haven’t already checked your DMs, please do.
If you didn’t win anything this time around, don’t worry, we’ll be having more competitions in the months ahead. Be sure to check back here, on our Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter for updates on competitions in the future!