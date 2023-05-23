Thirty-three years have passed since the last Napoli Scudetto: Back then Diego Maradona, el pibe de oro, was leading the Azzurri leading to Serie A victory in 1990. The city erupted in a magnificent party. Finally, history is repeating itself in 2023, with the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli football club and the entire city of Naples celebrating an outstanding football season from Osimhen and the entire whole team trained by Spalletti.

In celebration of Napoli’s long-awaited Scudetto victory and this historic moment for the city, ExpressVPN has launched a new Naples server location. From May 23, the Naples server will be accessible to all ExpressVPN customers, enabling them to bring Napoli into their life and commemorate this significant moment for the southern Italian city.

“We’re excited to do our part to mark the historic victory for the fans, the football club, and our Italian customers. Naples has waited for over three decades for the Scudetto to return—so it only seemed right to choose the city for our newest VPN location,” says Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. “This new server location not only pays homage to the city’s love of football and the historic Scudetto victory, but it also expands our network infrastructure to deliver a more secure and private online experience during this momentous occasion and beyond.”

With Naples now in the game alongside Milan and Cosenza, ExpressVPN users have a perfect hat-trick of Italian locations to connect to. The Naples server will provide optimal performance, improve load distribution, and deliver fast connection speeds to users. To bring the spirit of Napoli to their internet experience, users can connect to the new server by simply changing their server location within the ExpressVPN app to “Naples.”

Just as we hope our Neapolitan, Italian, and worldwide users will keep on celebrating, we will keep on introducing useful new features, ensuring a smooth streaming experience, and maintaining what we are proud to consider the most secure VPN in the world.