Facebook just hit a milestone: 21 years old. That’s the legal drinking age in the U.S. and, metaphorically, a sign of maturity. But as the platform reaches this symbolic adulthood, questions about its relevance and role in the social media world have never been louder. Is Facebook still the go-to for connecting and sharing, or have trendier platforms like Threads and Instagram eclipsed it?

ExpressVPN, a leading VPN service provider, surveyed 4,000 people across the U.S., UK, France, and Germany to uncover how different generations use—or avoid—Facebook today. The findings reveal a platform at a crossroads. While some users remain loyal, others are shifting their focus to alternatives that feel fresher, safer, or more in tune with their needs.

Adding to the shake-up, TikTok, a powerhouse among rival social media platforms, is facing a potential U.S. ban over national security concerns. But does this mean Facebook can win back a younger crowd, or are those users gone for good? At the same time, Meta’s decision to cut fact-checkers has raised fresh concerns about misinformation and trust on the platform. These shifts, combined with changing generational habits, could define Facebook’s trajectory in the years ahead.

Here’s what the data tells us about who’s sticking with Facebook, who’s jumping ship, and what the platform’s future might hold.

Facebook at 21: A milestone or midlife crisis?

Mark Zuckerberg’s journey from launching Facebook in his Harvard dorm room to building a social media empire is the stuff of tech legend. What started as a way for college students to connect grew into a platform that reshaped how billions of people interact online. Facebook helped define an era of connectivity, ushering in the age of viral news, global communities, and digital self-expression.

But 21 years on, Facebook feels less like a trailblazer and more like a platform at a precipice. Its status as the default social network has been steadily eroded by the rise of competitors like Instagram (owned by Facebook itself), TikTok, X, Snapchat, and even newer players like Threads and Bluesky. Younger users, who once flocked to Facebook, now view it as a space dominated by older generations, ads, and noise.

Moderation in question

Meta’s recent decision to eliminate partnerships with professional fact-checkers is also its most controversial move yet. Originally introduced to combat the flood of misinformation that plagued the platform, these partnerships aimed to bring a layer of credibility to the content users saw. But with the fact-checkers gone, critics warn that Facebook could spiral further into a haven for fake news and harmful narratives. Without third-party accountability, Facebook risks alienating users already wary of its trustworthiness.

TikTok’s troubles—and Facebook’s opportunity?

Meanwhile, Facebook’s fiercest competitor, TikTok, is navigating its own challenges. The U.S. government has intensified pressure on TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, with concerns about national security. A potential U.S. ban looms, which could upend the social media landscape. But here’s the real question: Would a TikTok ban help Facebook regain its footing, or is the platform too far removed from what younger users want? For many in Gen Z, TikTok is a way of life. And with platforms like Instagram and Snapchat ready to fill any void TikTok leaves behind, it’s not entirely certain that Facebook would reap the benefits.

However, how strong is Facebook’s grip on the audience it already has? The data suggests it depends on where you live—and how old you are.

Do people still use Facebook?

Over 60% of people still actively use Facebook—but younger users are stepping away

Facebook might still be a global giant, but a closer look reveals some telling divides. In the UK, 73% of respondents say they actively use the platform. The U.S. is right behind, with 68% of users logging in regularly. France and Germany, however, lag at 58% and 49%, respectively. Still, even in these regions, many users are scaling back. A notable 26% of Germans and 23% of French users admit they rarely engage with their accounts anymore.

Brits are Facebook’s most active users, while Germans engage the least.

At the same time, how people use Facebook has shifted. Among 18-24-year-olds, only 35% say they actively use Facebook. Another 33% have accounts but barely engage, while nearly one in five (19%) have never used the platform at all. For those who remain, staying in touch with friends and family is the top reason, cited by 44% of Gen Z users. Entertainment, such as watching videos and sharing memes, follows closely at 40%, with smaller percentages using it for joining groups (26%) or finding news (26%).

What do you now primarily use Facebook for?

Age group Staying in touch with friends and family Entertainment (videos, memes, etc.) Finding or sharing news and current events Joining or participating in groups and communities Posting photos and updating my status Shopping or finding product recommendations Promoting my business or work 18-24 44% 40% 26% 26% 22% 23% 14% 25-34 54% 44% 37% 31% 30% 23% 19% 35-44 61% 45% 32% 31% 31% 16% 13% 45-54 69% 43% 35% 34% 30% 13% 8% 55-65 74% 37% 35% 32% 26% 11% 4%

For Millennials (25-34), staying connected still leads at 54%, but other uses grow in importance. About 44% use Facebook for entertainment, 37% for news, and 31% for participating in groups or communities. Posting updates (30%) and even promoting businesses (19%) are also notable activities for this group.

Older generations, however, lean more heavily on Facebook as a tool for connection. Among users aged 45-54, a striking 69% say they primarily use the platform to stay in touch with friends and family. Similarly, 74% of those aged 55-65 use Facebook for this reason. Entertainment, groups, and news are still popular secondary uses, but far fewer older users turn to Facebook for activities like shopping or business promotion.

How often do you use Facebook?

Age group A few times a day Daily A few times a week Once a week Occasionally Rarely 18-24 20% 22% 21% 11% 11% 16% 25-34 39% 31% 13% 7% 5% 5% 35-44 44% 28% 15% 4% 6% 3% 45-54 52% 24% 11% 2% 6% 4% 55-65 42% 27% 14% 6% 5% 5%

Engagement among Gen Z is not only low but also sporadic—20% log in multiple times a day, and 22% check it daily, but 27% of younger users only browse occasionally or rarely. This stark disengagement reflects the platform’s diminishing appeal to younger audiences, who increasingly turn to alternatives like TikTok and Instagram.

In the U.S., nearly one in five people aged 18-24 have never had a Facebook account

Older generations, however, remain loyal. Engagement peaks with 35-44-year-olds, where 72% actively use the platform. Meanwhile, 68% of users aged 45-54 and 63% of those aged 55-65 continue to log in regularly. And it’s not just occasional engagement—among 45-54-year-olds, 52% log in multiple times a day, and 24% visit daily. Even among the 55-65 group, 42% check Facebook several times daily, reinforcing how ingrained the platform remains for older users.

Half of all users in France and Germany have been on Facebook for over a decade

In France, 53% of respondents have been using the platform for over ten years, with Germany close behind at 49%. Similarly, 48% of U.S. users and 53% of UK users have stuck with Facebook for at least 10 years—showing just how embedded it remains in these regions. Among 35-44-year-olds, loyalty runs even deeper, with 61% having been active for more than a decade.

35-44-year-olds lead in loyalty, with 72% actively using Facebook and 61% sticking with it for over a decade.

Why are people leaving Facebook?

As the data shows, Facebook still holds onto many users—but the cracks are starting to show. Younger users are flocking to platforms like TikTok and Instagram, drawn by fast-paced, visually dynamic content. Older generations, meanwhile, are scaling back, citing irrelevance and clutter as their top frustrations.

Engagement is declining across generations

Have you reduced your Facebook usage in the past few years?

Age group Yes, significantly Yes, somewhat No, it has stayed the same No, I’ve actually increased my usage 18-24 32% 38% 24% 5% 25-34 35% 37% 22% 5% 35-44 33% 34% 28% 5% 45-54 24% 32% 39% 5% 55-65 23% 26% 45% 6%

Engagement with Facebook is declining across all age groups, though at different rates. A significant 32% of 18–24-year-olds and 35% of 25–34-year-olds report significantly reducing their usage, with an additional 38% and 37%, respectively, saying they’ve cut back somewhat.

Middle-aged users aren’t far behind. In the 35–44 age group, 33% have significantly reduced their time on the platform, and another 34% say they’ve scaled back somewhat. Meanwhile, the 45–54 age group shows slower but still notable disengagement, with 24% reducing usage significantly and 32% doing so somewhat.

Older users, however, remain more consistent. Among 55–65-year-olds, 45% say their Facebook usage has stayed the same, and only 23% report a significant reduction.

How Facebook usage has shifted: Fewer status updates, more browsing

While engagement with Facebook is declining across generations, the way people use the platform is also evolving. For many, Facebook is no longer the hub for sharing updates and staying socially connected. Instead, it’s becoming a tool for passive browsing and occasional use.

Older adults aged 55–65 are the most consistent users, with 51% saying their habits haven’t changed over the years. However, even among this group, 22% report using Facebook less frequently to maintain social connections, and 20% say they rarely share personal updates. This shift suggests that while older users value the platform, they’re moving away from actively contributing content.

How has your use of Facebook changed over the years?

Age group My usage has stayed the same over the years I used to use Facebook frequently for social connections, but now I use it less I used to share personal updates (statuses, photos) more, but now I rarely do I shifted from sharing content to passively browsing or consuming content 18-24 35% 33% 22% 23% 25-34 30% 35% 32% 27% 35-44 35% 26% 28% 25% 45-54 44% 22% 26% 21% 55-65 51% 22% 20% 19%

For 45–54-year-olds, 44% say their usage has stayed the same. Still, a growing portion of this group has scaled back on sharing photos or statuses, with 26% rarely posting updates and 21% turning to Facebook primarily for browsing.

Middle-aged users (35–44) reflect a more noticeable evolution. While 35% say their habits remain unchanged, 28% admit they rarely share updates anymore, and 25% have transitioned to passive browsing. This shift indicates a move toward consuming content rather than contributing to it, especially among those juggling busier schedules.

In the 25–34 age group, the changes are sharper. Nearly 35% of users say they now use Facebook less for connecting socially, while 27% primarily browse passively instead of actively engaging. Among the youngest users, aged 18–24, similar trends emerge. A notable 33% say they’ve reduced their social connections on the platform, with 23% using Facebook primarily to scroll through content rather than post updates or interact.

But what about the people who’ve stopped using Facebook altogether? What’s driving them to turn away for good?

A lack of friends and family on Facebook is causing older users to leave

For older users, Facebook is losing relevance for a variety of reasons. Many in the 35–65 age group report that the platform no longer meets their needs, and some feel it has become more of a chore than a useful tool.

What are your reasons for never using or deactivating Facebook?

Age group Didn’t see a need for it Never found it appealing Prefer other platforms Privacy or security concerns 18-24 39% 34% 47% 8% 25-34 29% 31% 50% 19% 35-44 49% 26% 19% 27% 45-54 45% 42% 19% 27% 55-65 53% 34% 18% 26%

Many Boomers no longer feel a need for Facebook, with over half saying it doesn’t serve a purpose in their lives anymore.

Among 35–44-year-olds, 49% say they simply don’t see a need for Facebook anymore, and 26% admit they never found it appealing in the first place. Privacy concerns are significant for this group, with 27% highlighting them as a reason for leaving. In addition, declining activity from friends and family is pushing 38% to disengage, while 30% have migrated to other platforms like Instagram or TikTok. Frustrations with too many ads, bots, and misinformation—each cited by about 20–30% of users—further compound their dissatisfaction.

What’s driving you away from using Facebook?

Age group Friends and family are less active there Moved to other platforms (e.g., Instagram, TikTok, etc.) Too many ads or irrelevant content It’s become boring, and features are limited Too many bots and trolls Privacy concerns Misinformation 35-44 38% 30% 30% 22% 22% 21% 20% 45-54 37% 32% 36% 29% 27% 22% 21% 55-65 41% 15% 40% 21% 23% 28% 30%

Users aged 45–54 show a similar pattern. 45% feel Facebook has lost its purpose in their lives, while 42% simply don’t find the platform appealing anymore. Privacy concerns weigh on 22%, and 37% cite reduced activity from friends and family as a reason for cutting back. Additionally, 36% are irritated by irrelevant content and ads, and misinformation remains a consistent source of discontent, as noted by 21%.

Irrelevant ads and clutter are driving Gen X users away, with 36% of them reducing their time on Facebook because of it.

The 55–65 age group, while more consistent users overall, is also showing cracks in engagement. Over half (53%) say they no longer see a need for Facebook, and 34% report that they never found it appealing. Privacy concerns are even more prominent among this group, with 28% identifying it as a key factor. Ads, clutter, and bots frustrate 40%, while the inactivity of friends and family pushes 41% to step back.

Younger users are being deterred by too many ads and irrelevant content

Younger users are turning away from Facebook for very different reasons. Other social media platforms offer faster, more engaging content that better aligns with their preferences and lifestyles.

What’s driving you away from using Facebook?

Age group Friends and family are less active there Moved to other platforms (e.g., Instagram, TikTok, etc.) Too many ads or irrelevant content It’s become boring, and features are limited Too many bots and trolls Privacy concerns Misinformation 18-24 29% 50% 28% 24% 22% 13% 17% 25-34 33% 45% 29% 27% 24% 21% 19%

In the 18–24 age group, 47% say they prefer other platforms, and 39% feel Facebook simply isn’t necessary. Privacy concerns barely register for this group, with just 8% citing them as a reason to step back. Instead, these users are drawn to TikTok’s and Instagram’s visually dynamic experiences, which Facebook struggles to replicate (more on this below). Meanwhile, 29% of this group say declining activity from friends and family has reduced their reasons to log in, and 28% express frustration with irrelevant content and ads.

The declining activity of friends and family has led 29% of Millennials to scale back their Facebook usage.

For 25–34-year-olds, Facebook feels increasingly outdated. Half (50%) prefer other platforms entirely, and 29% say they don’t need Facebook anymore. Unlike younger Gen Z users, privacy concerns are a larger issue for this group, with 19% noting it as a key factor. However, the main reasons for disengagement remain consistent: 33% cite declining activity from their social circles, and irrelevant ads and content put off 29%.

Facebook’s role as a community platform is shrinking

Facebook’s ability to foster a sense of community is also no longer what it once was. While some users still find it helpful for occasional interactions, many across all generations say it no longer plays a meaningful role in their lives. For some, it’s seen as irrelevant; for others, it’s even divisive.

Does Facebook make you feel connected?

Age group It’s somewhat important—I use it for occasional interactions It plays no role—I don’t feel a sense of community there It’s essential—I use it to connect with like-minded people It’s a negative influence—it creates divisions or conflicts 18-24 36% 34% 23% 13% 25-34 38% 28% 34% 11% 35-44 38% 30% 26% 8% 45-54 41% 30% 24% 7% 55-65 33% 32% 20% 4%

Among Millennials (25–34), 38% say they use Facebook for occasional engagement, but a significant 28% report it plays no role in their sense of belonging. Similarly, while 34% still view it as essential for connecting with like-minded people, this number highlights a slow but noticeable decline in the platform’s relevance as a community hub.

For Boomers (55–65), Facebook retains slightly more value as a space for staying in touch with social circles. Even so, 32% of this group now say it plays no role in their community connections, and only 20% see it as an essential part of their lives. These numbers suggest that even Facebook’s most loyal demographic is starting to drift away.

Gen Z and younger Millennials are even less convinced of Facebook’s community value. Among Gen Z users (18–24), just 23% say the platform is essential for building connections, and 34% report it plays no role at all. This group is also the most likely to view Facebook as divisive, with 13% citing it as a source of conflict rather than unity.

If Facebook’s role as a community hub is fading, where are these users connecting instead? Let’s find out.

What’s replacing Facebook? Social media preferences across generations

Younger users flock to Instagram and TikTok

For Gen Z (18–24), platforms like TikTok and Instagram are taking center stage. TikTok leads with 75% of Gen Z users, while 74% are on Instagram. Snapchat also remains popular, used by 64% of this age group for casual, quick interactions.

Facebook, by contrast, seems to feel increasingly out of step with Gen Z’s expectations. While 31% believe Facebook is doing a good job staying competitive, an equal percentage (32%) say it’s only holding on because of niche features like Groups and Marketplace. For another 26%, Facebook simply feels outdated—highlighting why trendier platforms dominate their attention.

Millennials balance social and professional platforms

Millennials (25–34) are more evenly split across platforms, balancing social and professional needs. Instagram leads for this group, with 74% using it regularly, followed by TikTok at 60%. However, Millennials also turn to LinkedIn, with 25% using it for professional networking and career development.

Facebook still retains some value for Millennials, but its role is shifting. While 40% feel it’s keeping pace with competitors, 25% say Facebook feels dated, and 24% think its relevance is tied mainly to Groups and Marketplace. This suggests Millennials are diversifying their online habits—using Facebook more for practical purposes while turning to other platforms for engaging content or professional growth.

Older generations stick to familiar ground

As users age, preferences shift further toward practicality and familiarity. Among users aged 45–54, 35% feel Facebook remains competitive, but a significant 23% believe it’s relevant solely because of its additional features. This sentiment becomes more pronounced with users aged 55–65, where only 30% see Facebook as innovative, and 23% are undecided altogether.

That said, older users are also exploring other platforms. LinkedIn is used by 25% of those aged 45–54 and 19% of users aged 55–65, showing its appeal even outside traditional workforce demographics. Platforms like X and Reddit also attract between 10–31% of users across these age groups for real-time updates and community-driven discussions.

Still, for many in these older generations, Facebook remains a staple. Its utility as a space for staying connected and browsing familiar features like Groups keeps it relevant—even if enthusiasm is fading. The question is, can Facebook continue to serve these users while addressing the demands of younger generations?

Will Facebook still be relevant in 10 years?

At 21 years old, Facebook is standing on shaky ground. Once the face of social media, it now feels like a platform stretched between two worlds—struggling to hold onto older generations while failing to capture the imagination of younger ones.

The data is clear: Users are scaling back their engagement, and younger audiences are increasingly looking elsewhere.

But does this mean Facebook is done for? Not necessarily. The platform still holds immense value as a community hub for older users, and its ability to adapt has kept it afloat through countless challenges. Yet adaptation alone won’t be enough anymore. To survive the next decade, Facebook will need to reinvent itself in ways that matter to both its loyalists and skeptics.

Do you think Facebook will still be relevant in a decade?

Age group Yes, it will adapt and stay relevant Yes, but only for specific demographics No, it will likely decline further Not sure 18-24 21% 35% 31% 12% 25-34 34% 32% 27% 7% 35-44 35% 30% 24% 12% 45-54 32% 27% 25% 16% 55-65 35% 19% 26% 20%

Opinions on Facebook’s longevity vary sharply between generations. Younger users, already disengaged, are the most doubtful. Only 21% of Gen Z (18–24) believe Facebook will successfully adapt, while 31% expect it to decline further. Millennials (25–34), who balance utility with nostalgia, are split: 34% think it can evolve, but 27% believe its best days are behind it.

Older users, however, remain cautiously optimistic. About 35% of Gen X (35–44) and Boomers (55–65) believe Facebook will stay relevant, though many think it will only appeal to niche groups. These sentiments highlight a growing perception of Facebook as a platform catering to fewer, more specific audiences rather than one-size-fits-all.

Users want to see fewer ads and better privacy and data controls on Facebook

What do users really want from Facebook? The answer isn’t complicated: simplicity, trust, and relevance. Across all age groups, users are asking for fewer ads and more privacy. They want a platform that feels purposeful—not bloated with clutter or dominated by irrelevant content.

For younger users, the demands go further. Gen Z and Millennials aren’t looking for the same Facebook their parents use. They want innovation. Tools that foster creativity, algorithms that surface content they care about, and features that make logging in feel worthwhile. Without these, Facebook risks becoming an afterthought in a landscape dominated by emerging platforms.

Older generations, meanwhile, are less concerned with flash and more focused on functionality. For them, the appeal of Facebook lies in its utility. Simplifying the interface, reducing clutter, and making the platform feel less overwhelming could help Facebook maintain its grip on this demographic. But even here, the platform’s relevance is fragile. If trust continues to erode—whether due to privacy scandals, misinformation, or unchecked ad sprawl—Facebook may lose even its most faithful users.

Is reinvention possible?

The good news for Facebook is that reinvention isn’t out of reach. Nearly 35% of users believe the platform can adapt to meet the moment. And history shows that Facebook thrives when it plays to its strengths: fostering connection and building tools that feel indispensable.

But to do this, Meta will need to shift its priorities. That means listening to its users—addressing their concerns about content moderation or doubling down on the metaverse while its core platform stagnates. If Facebook focuses on rebuilding trust, improving the user experience, and delivering real innovation, it may still have a role to play in the future of social media.

Do you still use Facebook? If so, do you think it’s still relevant—or has it become a platform of the past? Let us know in the comments below.