Notice anything different, Android users? A totally re-engineered and re-imagined ExpressVPN app is here, and, without hyperbole, it’s the best app we’ve ever produced. Stronger, faster, smarter: It’s crammed full of new features that we can’t wait for you to use, with even more to come in the weeks ahead.

1. The widget is back!

Due to popular demand, the widget is back for good!

You can use the widget to connect and disconnect the VPN, change location, or check the status of your connection. All without opening the ExpressVPN app!

2. Split tunneling

Split tunneling lets you select which apps will use the VPN and which apps won’t when your device is connected to ExpressVPN.

3. Brand new app design

The slick new interface was designed from the ground up to make it easier to navigate. Whether you’re a VPN novice or a seasoned protocol pro, the new app does exactly what you need, in fewer clicks.

4. Faster than ever

Connecting to your chosen VPN location is now lightning quick, so you’re protected and ready to surf the web, or stream videos, in practically no time at all. The app also launches in record time.

5. In-app shortcuts get you where you want to be, fast!

The new design features a tool that allows you to securely and quickly launch your favorite apps and websites after connecting to ExpressVPN.

Easily customize the shortcut bar to include any app and website you wish!

6. Improved connection reliability

The ExpressVPN connection is now more robust than ever before. The app works hard in the background to make sure you stay connected to the VPN, whatever you’re doing, and wherever you are.

7. One-tap location swap

The latest app features direct access to your most recent locations, making it easy to switch VPN locations with one tap.

If you use one VPN location for streaming videos at home, and another for privacy at work, you can now effortlessly switch between them all without leaving the app home screen.

8. It’s easy to find new VPN locations

The new intuitive design means you can find and connect to your preferred VPN location in seconds.

9. Quick access to tools and diagnostic information

If you need diagnostic information in a pinch, it’s now just a couple of clicks away. Same goes for the IP Address Checker, DNS Leak Test, and WebRTC Leak Test tools.

10. New in-app messages

Get useful information about ExpressVPN services and the latest internet privacy news.

Tell us what you think

How do you like the new app? Love it or don’t love it quite as much, we’d love to hear your thoughts. ExpressVPN is continually improving to ensure our app is the best out there.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the update on all your devices yet. All Android users will receive it within the next few days, and we’re working hard to bring these improvements to our iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms.

Are there any features you’d like to see in the next update? Let us know in the comments below!

Previous Android app updates

ExpressVPN 6.7 for Android

New: ExpressVPN now supports Amazon Fire TV and Android TV It’s fair to say the Android app just keeps getting better and better! ExpressVPN 6.7 now works on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Android TV, making it the perfect VPN app for Kodi and streaming media. Secure connections from lots of locations—all the goodness of ExpressVPN on your telly! Find ExpressVPN on the Amazon Appstore and Android TV Google Play (just search for ExpressVPN). ExpressVPN for Android 6.7 works on your Amazon Fire TV stick, Amazon Fire tablet, and any Android TV device! Lovely. Of course, you can still use ExpressVPN 6.7 on all your other Android devices too. How to set up the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV

How to set up ExpressVPN on Amazon Fire Stick and Amazon Fire TV Change location while connected You can change to any of ExpressVPN’s 140+ locations without having to close your existing connection first. It’s super quick and easy to connect to any location you need. Dynamic notifications The dynamic notification system will display your current connection status and let you act on it meaning you can interact directly with notifications. Nice! Streamlined setup It’s easy to set up ExpressVPN for Android. Just follow the straightforward on-screen instructions. Need help? No problem! The blue hints will guide you through it. The best connection reliability ExpressVPN 6.7 for Android works hard to make sure you always get the best possible connection. And, as always, different VPN protocol settings let you customize your Android app the way you want it. Smart Location is as good as ever Save time and browse faster with the improved Smart Location feature. Smart Location automatically chooses the most reliable VPN connections for you. That way you can stream without having to worry about less-than-stellar speeds. Download ExpressVPN 6.7 for Android today! Now you know what’s new, head over to Google Play or Amazon Appstore and download or upgrade your Android app today. If Google Play is not available, you can download the APK version from your setup page. Once you’ve had a chance to get used to the new layout, let ExpressVPN know what you think! Your feedback is appreciated, so leave your questions, comments, and concerns in the comments section below. And one more thing! If you’re unable to access the Google Play Store or are having trouble downloading the app, your friendly neighborhood superhero Support Team is available around the clock to help answer all your VPN-related questions.



ExpressVPN 6.5.5 for Android

New Feature: Change location while connected It’s fair to say the Android app just keeps getting better and better! ExpressVPN 6.5.5 for Android now allows a location change while you’re connected, and, as always, it’s the most secure ExpressVPN Android app to date. You can now change to any of ExpressVPN’s 100+ locations without having to close your existing connection first. It’s super quick and easy to connect to any location you need. Dynamic notifications Without a doubt, the most awesome new feature of ExpressVPN app 6.5.5 for Android is the dynamic notification system. The new notifications will display your current connection status and let you act on them—you can interact directly with the notifications. Nice! Streamlined setup It’s easy to set up ExpressVPN for Android. Just follow the straightforward on-screen instructions. Need help? No problem! The blue hints will guide you through it. The best connection reliability ExpressVPN 6.5.5 for Android works hard to make sure you always get the best possible connection. And, as always, different VPN protocol settings let you customize your Android app the way you want it. Smart Location is as good as ever Save time and browse faster with the improved Smart Location feature. Smart Location automatically chooses the most reliable VPN connections for you. That way you can stream without having to worry about less-than-stellar speeds. Download ExpressVPN 6.5.5 for Android today! Now you know what’s new, head over to Google Play and download or upgrade your Android app today. If Google Play is not available, you can download the APK version from your setup page. Once you’ve had a chance to get used to the new layout, let ExpressVPN know what you think! Your feedback is appreciated, so leave your questions, comments, and concerns in the comments section below. And one more thing! If you’re unable to access the Google Play Store or are having trouble downloading the app, your friendly neighborhood superhero Support Team is available around the clock to help answer all your VPN-related questions.



ExpressVPN 6.5.1 for Android



It’s fair to say the Android app just keeps getting better and better! We’ve made some notification tweaks this time around, and, as always, it’s the most secure ExpressVPN Android app to date. Great features in ExpressVPN 6.5.1 for Android ExpressVPN is excited to announce the release of ExpressVPN 6.5.1 for Android.It’s fair to say the Android app just keeps getting better and better! We’ve made some notification tweaks this time around, and, as always, it’s the most secure ExpressVPN Android app to date. Without a doubt, the most awesome new feature of ExpressVPN app 6.5.1 for Android is the dynamic notification system. The new notifications will display your current connection status and let you act on them—you can interact directly with the notifications. Nice! Streamlined setup It’s easy to set up ExpressVPN for Android. Just follow the straightforward on-screen instructions. Need help? No problem! The blue hints will guide you through it. The best connection reliability ExpressVPN 6.5.1 for Android works hard to make sure you always get the best possible connection. And, as always, different VPN protocol settings let you customize your Android app the way you want it. Smart Location is as good as ever Save time and browse faster with the improved Smart Location feature. Smart Location automatically chooses the most reliable VPN connections for you. That way you can stream without having to worry about less-than-stellar speeds. Download ExpressVPN 6.5.1 for Android today! Now you know what’s new, head over to Google Play and download or upgrade your Android app today. If Google Play is not available, you can download the APK version from your setup page. Once you’ve had a chance to get used to the new layout, let ExpressVPN know what you think! Your feedback is appreciated, so leave your questions, comments, and concerns in the comments section below. And one more thing! If you’re unable to access the Google Play Store or are having trouble downloading the app, your friendly neighborhood superhero Support Team is available around the clock to help answer all your VPN-related questions.



ExpressVPN 6.4.4 for Android

ExpressVPN is excited to announce the release of ExpressVPN 6.4 for Android. A bunch of new features and options have been added this time around, and it’s the most secure ExpressVPN Android app to date. Is it a stretch to say this is the best Android VPN app on the market today? ExpressVPN doesn’t think so. Let’s take a look at what’s new under the hood. New features in ExpressVPN 6.4 for Android Streamlined setup First thing’s first. It’s now easier than ever to set up ExpressVPN for Android. Just follow the straightforward on-screen instructions. Need help? No problem! The blue hints will guide you through it. Better connection reliability ExpressVPN 6.4 for Android works hard to make sure you always get the best possible connection. And, as always, different VPN protocol settings let you customize your Android app the way you want it. Smart Location is better than ever Save time and browse faster with the improved Smart Location feature. Smart Location automatically chooses the most reliable VPN connections for you. That way you can stream without having to worry about less-than-stellar speeds. Download ExpressVPN 6.4 for Android today! Now you know what’s new, head over to Google Play and download or upgrade your Android app today. If Google Play is not available, you can download the APK version from your setup page. Once you’ve had a chance to get used to the new layout, let ExpressVPN know what you think! Your feedback is appreciated, so leave your questions, comments, and concerns in the comments section below. And one more thing! If you’re unable to access the Google Play Store or are having trouble downloading the app, your friendly neighborhood superhero Support Team is available around the clock to help answer all your VPN-related questions.



ExpressVPN 6.0 for Android

ExpressVPN is excited to announce the release of ExpressVPN 6.0 for Android. A bunch of new features and options have been added this time around. Is it a stretch to say this is the best Android VPN app on the market today? ExpressVPN doesn’t think so. Take a look at what’s new under the hood. New features in Android 6.0 Completely new design First thing’s first. The beautiful new layout lets you browse securely and privately with one tap. Just tap the ON button to automatically connect to any one of ExpressVPN’s 130+ VPN locations worldwide. Smarter connection options Save time and browse faster with the new Smart Location feature. Smart Location automatically chooses the most reliable VPN connections for you. That way you can stream without having to worry about less-than-stellar speeds. Better connection reliability The app’s new connection settings help make sure you’re constantly connected. And, as always, different VPN protocol settings let you customize your Android app the way you want it. Download ExpressVPN 6.0 for Android today! Now you know what’s new, head over to Google Play and download or upgrade your Android app today. Once you’ve had a chance to get used to the new layout, let ExpressVPN know what you think! Your feedback is appreciated, so leave your questions, comments, and concerns in the comments section below. And one more thing! If you’re unable to access the Google Play Store or are having trouble downloading the app, your friendly neighborhood superhero Support team is available around the clock to help answer all your VPN-related questions.



ExpressVPN 5.0 for Android

Calling All Android Users! ExpressVPN 5.0 for Android Is Now Available ExpressVPN for Android has always been great, but now it’s even better! We’re excited to announce the release of ExpressVPN 5.0 for Android! The newest update includes a whole bunch of great new features. Best of all, we’ve made the app even easier to use. Take a look at the new changes below and then head over to the Google Play store to download or upgrade your app today! New Features in Android 5.0 Connect to Your Favorite Locations Easier The simplified menu setup makes it even easier to browse, find, and connect to your favorite VPN server locations. Have a look! Enjoy Even Better Security Settings ExpressVPN 5.0 for Android now offers a simple on/off switch to automatically reconnect to your last location every time your phone is booted up. Browse freely knowing your information is secure! Take Advantage of the New In-App Menu The newly improved hamburger layout makes it easier to access your account settings, change your VPN protocols, and reach out to Support. Yup, it’s that awesome. Download ExpressVPN 5.0 for Android Today! Now that you know what’s new, download the app from Google Play and give it a try today. After you’ve had some time to get acquainted with it, let us know what you think in the comments below. We’re committed to bringing you the best possible apps, so hit us with your questions, comments, and/or concerns below! And remember, if you’re having trouble accessing Google Play or downloading the app, our Support team is available around the clock to help answer your questions. Thanks and happy VPNing!

ExpressVPN 4.7 for Android

Attention Android Users: ExpressVPN 4.7 for Android Is Now Available! Good news, everyone! We’re excited to announce the release of ExpressVPN 4.7 for Android. We’ve ironed out a few kinks, added a few new features, and made it even easier to find, browse, and connect to any one of our 100+ locations around the world. One of the biggest changes you’ll immediately notice is the new layout. We specifically designed this app with accessibility in mind, making it even easier for you to find and connect to the server location of your choice. Download the app from Google Play! What’s New in Android 4.7? Smarter connections: We’ve made it easier for you to find the best servers. When you connect to the country of your choice, you’ll be automatically connected to the best and fastest server in that area.

We’ve made it easier for you to find the best servers. When you connect to the country of your choice, you’ll be automatically connected to the best and fastest server in that area. Improved sorting algorithm: We’ve updated the layout so that the best servers are now listed on top.

We’ve updated the layout so that the best servers are now listed on top. Better search functionality: You can now quickly connect to any location by searching for a specific country or city.

You can now quickly connect to any location by searching for a specific country or city. Updated design: The revamped layout combines elements of Google’s Material Design and includes our sleek new logo.

The revamped layout combines elements of Google’s Material Design and includes our sleek new logo. Favorite option: Our brand-new “Favorite” feature lets you personalize your app by bookmarking your preferred servers for easy access. Have a look at how the Favorite feature works below: Download ExpressVPN 4.7 for Android Today! So what are you waiting for? Head over to Google Play and download the app today. After you’ve taken it for a spin, let us know what you think! We’d love to hear from you. Share your comments, questions, and concerns below.

Johnny 5 is the founding editor of the blog and writes about pressing technology issues. From important cat privacy stories to governments and corporations that overstep their boundaries, Johnny covers it all.