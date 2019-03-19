For older versions of ExpressVPN for Android click here
Notice anything different, Android users? A totally re-engineered and re-imagined ExpressVPN app is here, and, without hyperbole, it’s the best app we’ve ever produced. Stronger, faster, smarter: It’s crammed full of new features that we can’t wait for you to use, with even more to come in the weeks ahead.
1. The widget is back!
Due to popular demand, the widget is back for good!
You can use the widget to connect and disconnect the VPN, change location, or check the status of your connection. All without opening the ExpressVPN app!
2. Split tunneling
Split tunneling lets you select which apps will use the VPN and which apps won’t when your device is connected to ExpressVPN.
3. Brand new app design
The slick new interface was designed from the ground up to make it easier to navigate. Whether you’re a VPN novice or a seasoned protocol pro, the new app does exactly what you need, in fewer clicks.
4. Faster than ever
Connecting to your chosen VPN location is now lightning quick, so you’re protected and ready to surf the web, or stream videos, in practically no time at all. The app also launches in record time.
5. In-app shortcuts get you where you want to be, fast!
The new design features a tool that allows you to securely and quickly launch your favorite apps and websites after connecting to ExpressVPN.
Easily customize the shortcut bar to include any app and website you wish!
6. Improved connection reliability
The ExpressVPN connection is now more robust than ever before. The app works hard in the background to make sure you stay connected to the VPN, whatever you’re doing, and wherever you are.
7. One-tap location swap
The latest app features direct access to your most recent locations, making it easy to switch VPN locations with one tap.
If you use one VPN location for streaming videos at home, and another for privacy at work, you can now effortlessly switch between them all without leaving the app home screen.
8. It’s easy to find new VPN locations
The new intuitive design means you can find and connect to your preferred VPN location in seconds.
9. Quick access to tools and diagnostic information
If you need diagnostic information in a pinch, it’s now just a couple of clicks away. Same goes for the IP Address Checker, DNS Leak Test, and WebRTC Leak Test tools.
10. New in-app messages
Get useful information about ExpressVPN services and the latest internet privacy news.
Tell us what you think
How do you like the new app? Love it or don’t love it quite as much, we’d love to hear your thoughts. ExpressVPN is continually improving to ensure our app is the best out there.
Don’t worry if you don’t have the update on all your devices yet. All Android users will receive it within the next few days, and we’re working hard to bring these improvements to our iOS, Windows, and Mac platforms.
Are there any features you’d like to see in the next update? Let us know in the comments below!
Previous Android app updates
New: ExpressVPN now supports Amazon Fire TV and Android TV
Secure connections from lots of locations—all the goodness of ExpressVPN on your telly! Find ExpressVPN on the Amazon Appstore and Android TV Google Play (just search for ExpressVPN).
ExpressVPN for Android 6.7 works on your Amazon Fire TV stick, Amazon Fire tablet, and any Android TV device! Lovely.
Of course, you can still use ExpressVPN 6.7 on all your other Android devices too.
How to set up the ExpressVPN app on your Android TV
How to set up ExpressVPN on Amazon Fire Stick and Amazon Fire TV
Please bring back the speed test for the mobile app.
I’m sure lot of people cover their home with VPN with router setup. Problem comes to mobile application when you move out of home and connect to 4G/Public WiFi. We have to manually activate VPN application.
What we need is VPN application to be able to differentiate trusted and NOT trusted networks and activate itself based on the users preferences.
Same problem here.
When I’m around with my mobile I use the mobile app. But when I’m home, if I want to use my wifi with custom firmware router I need to stop Express VPN connection to access local network and moreover remember to start it over when I leave.
It would be wonderful for the app to recognize when it connects to the router and pause the mobile VPN to resume it automatically as it leaves the wifi zone.
My husband and I are frustrated because in order to download pictures, audio and video while using our messaging application, as well as the lack of wireless printer recognition in our home, and the lessening of our internet speed, we must disconnect the VPN. Once complete, we can re-establish connection, but this defeats the purpose of having the VPN entirely. Please help!
Hi Jodi. Sorry you’re having difficulties. Please contact our Support Team. They can help you with this.
Hi! Sorry you are having this experience. It’s best to in these situations contact our support team, as they are available 24/7 and can help troubleshoot a problem.
head to the Google Play store and search for ExpressVPN. If you need any help, contact support, and they will sort you out.
not able to open any web after connected
Sorry to hear you’re having trouble. Please contact our Support Team, and they will help you resolve it quickly.
This app is wonderful. I was scammed big time, after I turned him into authorities, he threaten my life. Using VPN I know he can't track where I'm at and it makes me feel safe. Thank you!
You are very welcome. We’re delighted you feel safe now 🙂
The #metoo movement isn't limited to the entertainment industry. My experience with ExpressVPN has been similar.
Simply the best.Thanks,happy new year…for you and with you👍💙😉🐺
Congratulations for the improvements. Please, Can you provide Instant connexion button ? I mean connexion as soon as Internet starts… Can je turn off at will… Thanks
We need the same 'traffic blocker' on our phones and tablets when the connection is dropped on our WiFi/cell connection.
Hi Brian, please contact our Support Team who will help you get started.
It is a pain in the neck to have to disconnect to access local devices from my Android phone. It seemed for a while that after I installed EVPN on my local Windows computer that I was able to access the local devices from my phone, but that has gone away. I don't have a problem accessing local devices from my Windows computer. Why not from my phone?
Although, I still can't watch Amazon video or Netflix n my mobile when im abroad and connected to a UK VPN connection?
Hi Scott. Please contact the Support Team and they can help you with this.
Yes, it’s coming back soon 🙂
What is the oldest version of Android that ExpressVPN will work with? I have an older phone with Android 5.0 on it. When I try to download ExpressVPN from Google Play it says "Your device isn't compatible with this version"
So how does this help me get US Netflix
Hi MrsP. Please contact the Support Team if you need any help using ExpressVPN. They will get you sorted, pronto!
Why the new version doesn't have widget anymore?
Hi Noora, the widget will be back soon.
That’s great, thanks 🙂
New EVPN (NOVEMBER 2018) for Anroid drains my Galaxy S7 mobile battery 4 times faster than old version. Unacceptable. Reinstalled old version. Battery drain stopped. But, next day automatically updated to new version. Back where I started.
Sorry you’re having trouble, B. Please contact our Support Team who can help you solve this issue.
I,d like to see express vpn added into the native vpn service in android.
The “always on” function that alot of andoid devixes support would be very useful.
Great update, but what happened to the widget? In order to connect to my Chromecast from my phone I have to disable the VPN. Now the only way to do this is opening the app.
Thank you for your feedback, Codey. Duly noted. We are working to add the widget back. Check back on this page for future updates.
Excellent upgrade – seems to remain connected far better than the previous version.
The app works great. Do I need to disconnect when I turn on my hotspot on my phone. I use the hotspot for my tablet because of data limits on my WiFi in my home. I have been disconnecting the app on my phone and connecting with the app on my tablet. Let me know if this is what I should do.
Hi Dennis, great question! Whether your “hotspotted” data uses the VPN is largely down to the host device. You can check to see if the hosted device uses the VPN on our “What is my IP” page, or contact the Support Team for more information.
Will the widget be coming back ?
Hi Heath, we’re working on bringing the widget back.
Your engineers are legend(づ￣ ³￣)づ!
Please bring back the ping test feature
I don't usually pay for subscription services but this impressed me. From the router app, to the Linux all now the new revamped android app. Awesomeness…
Thanks for finally writing about >ExpressVPN Android app: Latest
updates and software upgrades <Liked it!
I'm new to this whole VPN thing. I just signed on my 1st time yesterday after getting my 5th Final warning. I figured it's either that or stop sharing on P2P sites. That was pretty much a no brainer lol. So far it seems pretty simple, so baring any unforeseen confusion or another Final Warning I'll change my subscription from monthly and take advantage of the savings by going with a 6 Mo or a Yr plan.
Please show me how to use this app…I pay for it now I just have to know how to use it
Hi Remmy, you can view the setup guides here.
If you have any trouble, get in touch with the support team, and they will get you sorted.
Didn’t see the apk for non Google Play store download.
How to download this vpn apps.tnx
Hi Joey, head to the Google Play store and search for ExpressVPN. If you need any help, contact support, and they will sort you out.