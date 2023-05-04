Since Star Wars‘ thundering cinematic debut in 1977 and the ensuing craze, George Lucas’s creation has come a long way, adding titles and characters to its franchise portfolio that are too numerous to keep track of. While Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Chewbacca reached iconic status beyond the movie theater, lesser-known characters have yet to rise to fame. Maybe you’ve heard of the Mandalorian and Ahsoka Tano, but are you aware of the villain Cad Bane or Bossk’wassak’Cradossk?

To mark Star Wars Day on May 4, 2023 (and the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi), we’ve compiled all movies and series of the Star Wars universe in chronological order. The Battle of the Death Star (also called the Battle of Yavin) marks a pivotal moment on the Star Wars timeline, with a change in labels similar to the flip from “BC” to “AD.” The Galactic standard calendar uses BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) and ABY (After the Battle of Yavin).

Editor’s note: The following timeline covers all Star Wars works and does not take into account distinctions between Star Wars “canon” (those with George Lucas’s direct involvement) vs. “legends” (spinoffs, reboots, and the like).

Infographic: ‘Star Wars’ movie and TV show timeline

We’ve created this infographic for a visual representation of how every Star Wars production so far fits in according to the stories’ order of events. Keep scrolling for the full list movies and shows!

Chronological order of every ‘Star Wars’ movie and TV show so far

Dawn of the Jedi (25.793 BBY)

Not much is known about the yet to be released movie by Logan director James Mangold. What is known, is that it will focus on the origins of the Jedi, following one particular character attempting to harness the Force for the first time. The release date is set to be December 2025.

Famous quote: Patience you must have, my young Padawan. — Yoda

Category: Movie

Release date: December 2025

The Acolyte (132 BBY)

The series will be released on Disney+ in 2024. Producer Leslye Headland wants to take you into a dark and mysterious galaxy where the Dark Side of the Force is gaining the upper hand. Still, the Galactic Republic is in its heyday and the Jedi Order holds much power. As rangers, the Jedi are used to protect the borders of the Republic and ensure peace. A younger Yoda also plays a role. The Acolyte is set in that same time and revolves around a young Sith student. In the dark, the Sith will resurge and usher in the fall of the High Republic era.

Famous quote: Peace is a lie, there is only passion. — Sith Code

Category: TV show

Release date: 2024

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (year TBC)

Targeting young audiences, the arm of the franchise, Lucasfilm Animation, created an animated series set in the High Republic and that follows a group of younglings learning the ways of the Force. It will premiere on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2023.

Famous quote: To be Jedi is to face the truth, and choose. Give off light or darkness, Padawan. Be a candle or the night. — Yoda

Category: Animated TV show

Release date: May 4, 2023

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (36-19 BBY)

Written by Dave Filoni, Tales of the Jedi explores two Jedi stories of better-known characters of the Star Wars prequel trilogy: one is devoted to young Ahsoka Tano, the other to the young Count Dooku before he joined Darth Sidious and fell to the dark side.

Famous quote: Powerful you have become Dooku, the dark side I sense in you. — Yoda

Category: Animated TV show

Release date: October 26, 2022

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (32 BBY)

In the first part of the prequel trilogy, there is no Empire, but there is a similarly unpleasant predecessor organization in the form of a Trade Federation that has placed a blockade around the unruly planet of Naboo. Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) are tasked with resolving the conflict. Witnessing their adventures, we are introduced to known characters, such as R2-D2 and the young pod racer Anakin Skywalker (soon to be converted to the dark side). The star-studded film includes Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Famous quote: You’ve never won a race? — Padmé Naberrie (Queen Amidala)

Category: Movie

Release date: August 19, 1999

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones ( 22 BBY )

While Obi-Wan Kenobi trains the teenage Anakin Skywalker as a Jedi Knight and has his hands full with the hot-headed young man, a new conflict is brewing. When Senator Amidala narrowly escapes an attack, Obi-Wan and Anakin are called in to help. On a distant planet, they encounter the mysterious leader of the enemy Separatists and a massive army of cloned warriors. Meanwhile, Anakin develops deeper feelings for the beautiful ex-queen.

Famous quotes: You seem a little on edge. — Obi-Wan Kenobi

Category: Movie

Release date: May 12, 2002

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (22- 19 BBY )

The galaxy is still reeling from the Clone Wars between the Republic and the Separatists. On the outer rim, the situation threatens to worsen for the Republic, as the Separatists have kidnapped Rotta, the son of the powerful crime boss Jabba the Hutt. They want to persuade him to take their side. But the Republic sends two of its most powerful Jedi to rescue Rotta.

The film represents the pilot for the series of the same name that featured seven(!) seasons and revolves around the wartime days of Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Yoda while reintroducing Anakin’s apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, and Captain Rex into the Star Wars canon.

Famous quotes: A lesson learned is a lesson earned. — Ahsoka

Category: Computer-animated movie and subsequent TV show

Release date: October 3, 2008

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (19 BBY)

The Clone Wars are still raging. When Chancellor Palpatine is kidnapped by the Separatists, the two Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker make a daring rescue attempt. They succeed in freeing Palpatine, but the rift between him and the Jedi Council widens. The ambitious Anakin, who feels underappreciated by the Jedi Council, is increasingly drawn to the side of the corrupt chancellor.

Famous quote: If you’re not with me, then you’re my enemy. — Anakin Skywalker

Category: Movie

Release date: May 19, 2005

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (19-18 BBY)

This different take on clone troopers, who were first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, serves as a sequel to the latter. The series follows Clone Unit 99 taking on mercenary assignments, with each member possessing a unique, extraordinary ability. Fun fact: the same voiceover actor, Dee Bradley Baker, voices all members of the Bad Batch.

Famous quote: I was hoping for the whole squad, but you’ll do. — Crosshair

Category: Animated TV show

Release date: May 4, 2021

Star Wars: Droids (15 BBY)

Star Wars: Droids is one of the first television series ever made for the franchise and is set just before another major installment in the series. The series follows R2-D2 and C3PO as they fight gangsters, bounty hunters, pirates and other criminals. During the series, they are in the service of several new masters and experience strange and difficult adventures.

Famous quote: Roger, roger. — almost every battle droid

Category: Animated TV show

Release date: September 7, 1985

Solo: A Star Wars Story (13-10 BBY)

Young Han Solo is kicked out of the Imperial Flight Academy because he’s a lippy fellow who doesn’t like authority. Instead, he joins a group of smugglers tasked with stealing valuable coaxialium. Along for the ride is Solo’s friend Chewbacca, a 190-year-old Wookie. In search of the perfect ship for their operation, the troupe meets Lando Calrissian—the owner of the Millennium Falcon.

Famous quote: You’re 190 years old? You look great! — Han Solo

Category: Movie

Release date: May 24, 2018

Obi-Wan Kenobi (9 BBY)

The plot takes place about 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and follows Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi as he hides out on the desert planet of Tatooine to watch over Luke Skywalker. While trying to stay hidden, Obi-Wan is confronted with his past and his old enemies, including Darth Vader. The series explores the emotional drama and inner conflicts of Obi-Wan as he tries to restore the balance of power while keeping his identity a secret.

Famous quote: Hello there. — Obi-Wan Kenobi

Category: TV show

Release date: May 27, 2022

Andor (5-0 BBY)

The series follows the character of Cassian Andor, who will be mentioned in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and depicts Andor’s earlier adventures. The character undergoes a transformation from a wicked outlaw to a loyal fighter of the rebellion against the Galactic Empire. He is supported by a team of rebels, including some new characters. The series is intended to be darker and more serious than other Star Wars productions, and will focus on the human conflicts and moral dilemmas that Andor and his companions confront. Andor’s destiny is heroic and ends on a sad tone, because he is the one to procure the Death Star blueprints…

Famous quote: You just walk in like you belong. — Cassian Andor

Category: TV show

Release date: September 21, 2022

Star Wars: Rebels (5-0 BBY)

The main character of the series is Ezra Bridger, a young orphan who joins the rebellion and is trained by Kanan Jarrus, a former Jedi Knight. Together with the Mandalorian Sabine Wren, the Lasat Zeb Orrelios, the astromech droid Chopper and the Twi’lek hera Syndulla, they fly their starship, the Ghost, across the universe to confront the Empire.

Throughout the series, the Rebels must fight the Empire and its leaders, such as Darth Vader and Grand Admiral Thrawn, to free the galaxy from tyranny. Along the way, they also encounter characters from other Star Wars productions, such as Jedi Master Ahsoka Tano and bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Famous quote: Battles Leave Scars. Some You Can’t See. — Kanan Jarrus

Category: Animated TV show

Release date: October 3, 2014

Lando (0 BBY)

Not a lot is known about the plot of this upcoming series, portraying the notorious, albeit suave smuggler. He will appear again in subsequent Star Wars movies, where his loyalty is put to the test, joining the Rebel Alliance in the fight against the Empire. He becomes one of the key players in the final battle against the second Death Star and ultimately helps the Rebel Alliance to victory.

Famous quote: Hello, what have we here? — Lando Calrissian

Category: TV show

Release date: tentatively 2025

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (0 BBY)

The plot of the movie revolves around a group of rebels who are trying to steal the plans for the Death Star. The main character, Jyn Erso, works for the Empire on the development of the Death Star. Jyn joins a group of rebels led by Cassian Andor to steal the Death Star plans.

The rebels must stand up to the Empire and the dark side of the Force to complete their mission. Together with new characters, such as the droid K-2SO and the blind warrior Chirrut Îmwe, they fight against Imperial forces and Darth Vader.

At the end of the movie, the Rebels manage to steal the plans for the Death Star and deliver them to the Rebel Alliance. The events of Rogue One lead directly to the beginning of the original movie Star Wars: A New Hope.

Famous quote: I am one with the force, and the force is with me. — Chirrut Îmwe

Category: Movie

Release date: December 15, 2016

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope (0 BBY)

Set in a galaxy far away, this first part of the original Star Wars trilogy follows the adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Han Solo as they fight against the evil Galactic Empire.

Young Luke Skywalker lives on his uncle’s farm on the desert planet Tatooine. One day he finds a secret message in a robot. He sets out to find the actual recipient of the message, a certain Obi-Wan, who lives as a hermit on Tatooine. Under his instructions, Luke is initiated into the basics of the Force and suddenly finds himself on the side of the rebels in the fight against the Empire and the sinister Darth Vader. With the help of experienced smuggler Han Solo and his trusty Wookiee companion Chewbacca, they set out to rescue Princess Leia and destroy the Death Star.

Famous quotes:

But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters! — Luke Skywalker

Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope. — Princess Leia

I find your lack of faith disturbing. — Darth Vader

Category: Movie

Release date: May 25, 1977

Star Wars Holiday Special (1 ABY)

This first spin-off received so much negative reception that it went straight to the archives, yet it fits very well into the Star Wars canon and timeline.

When Han Solo and Chewbacca travel to the Wookiees’ home planet of Kashyyyk, they are pursued by the Galactic Empire because they are famous agents of the Rebels. An Imperial officer aboard the Star Destroyer tells Darth Vader about the Rebels. The Galactic Empire then invades Chewbacca’s home.

The TV special uses a series of musical performances and celebrity appearances to tell the story and features songs and comedy shows by celebrities from the 1970s, such as Bea Arthur, Art Carney, Jefferson Starship, and Harvey Korman.

Famous quotes: WUUAHAHHHAAA — Chewbacca

Category: TV show

Release date: November 17, 1978

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (3 ABY)

The Rebels are forced to evacuate their base on the ice planet Hoth after an attack by Darth Vader. Luke Skywalker makes his way to the wise Jedi master Yoda to be trained by him in the ways of the Force. Meanwhile, Darth Vader manages to capture Han Solo and Princess Leia. When Luke rushes to help his friends, he falls right into Vader’s trap.

In this second part of the original Star Wars trilogy, the archetypes give way to full-fledged characters, and the previously simplistic good/evil classification proves to be more complicated than expected.

Famous quotes:

No, I am your father. — Darth Vader

Laugh it up, fuzzball. — Han Solo

Category: Movie

Release date: May 21, 1980

Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure (3 ABY)

When a spaceship carrying a family crashes on the forest moon of Endor, the eldest son, Mace, and his little sister, Cindel, are separated from their parents. The children find the Ewoks, the inhabitants of the planet Endor. Then, together with the Ewoks, they go on a mission to find their parents and save them from an evil monster called Gorax, who has been terrorizing the planet for a long time.

Famous quote: Stay here with these walking hairbrushes? — Mace

Category: Movie

Release date: November 25, 1984

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (3 ABY)

This film shows the life of Wicket, the Ewok. When the spaceship is almost ready for takeoff and the Towanis family is about to leave, the village is attacked by a group of marauders led by Terak, a powerful witch.

Famous quote: Goodbye not good. — Wicket

Category: Movie

Release dates: November 24, 1985, on ABC; limited international release in 1986

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (4 ABY)

The second Death Star, which is to seal the downfall of the Rebels, is nearing completion. The Rebels order their entire forces to the moon Endor to fight against the Empire from there. Meanwhile, Luke returns to Dagobah to complete his training as a Jedi Knight. He learns from Yoda that he must face his father, Darth Vader, one last time. On the Death Star, it comes to another duel between father and son.

Famous quotes:

It’s a trap! — Admiral Ackbar

NEVER! — Luke Skywalker

Category: Movie

Release date: May 25, 1983

The Book of Boba Fett (5-9 ABY)

The series revolves around former bounty hunter Boba Fett and his life after the events of Return of the Jedi. On Tatooine, Boba and Fennec storm the palace of Jabba Desilijic Tiure, who once led the Hutt Cartel and was succeeded by Bib Fortuna after his death. They kill Bib Fortuna and his followers. Boba Fett now takes the throne and becomes the new gangster boss of Tatooine.

The Book of Boba Fett is a spin-off that emerged from the second season of The Mandalorian and picks up many elements of the story. Basically, we are not dealing with a standalone series, but a hybrid of spin-off, prequel, and sequel to The Mandalorian.

Famous quotes: If you wish to continue breathing, I advise you to weigh your next words carefully. — Fennec Shand

Category: TV show

Release date: December 29, 2021

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (9 ABY)

Not a lot is known about the plot of the upcoming Goonie-like series, which will depict the adventures of 10-year-olds facing galactic challenges on their way home.

Category: TV show

Release date: 2023

Rangers of The New Republic (9 ABY)

Fans of Jon Favreau, rejoice. Not much is clear about this yet-to-be-released series. What we do know is that it will tie in directly with the plot of Return of the Jedi and intertwine the stories around Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett. It will show the events after the end of the Galactic War. Produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

Category: TV show

Release date: tentatively 2023

The Mandalorian (9-11 ABY)

The first season of Disney’s The Mandalorian is about a bounty hunter known only as the Mandalorian who pursues a special target on behalf of a mysterious client: a small creature called Baby Yoda.

Authored and produced by Jon Favreau, this space Western has aired seasons and arguably put the extended universe of Star Wars on the map for mainstream adoption.

Famous quote: This is the Way. — basically every Mandalorian

Category: TV show

Release date: November 12, 2019

Ahsoka (12 ABY)

She’s become a fan favorite, and Ahsoka Tano finally gets her fair share of screen time in this upcoming series. After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire, she sets out to find the missing Grand Admiral Thrawn and the young Jedi student Ezra Bridger, while investigating an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Category: Animated TV show

Release date: August 2023

Untitled Dave Filoni movie (year TBC)

Dave Filoni has been a central figure within the Star Wars universe, earning him the deserved position as Executive Creative Director of Lucasfilm. His roles include director, producer, screenwriter, and voice actor for various titles of the franchise.

Just as this article is tying together the Star Wars puzzle, so does Filoni in an attempt of binding The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other related animated shows.

Category: Movie

Release date: targeting 2026

Star Wars: Resistance (33~35 ABY)

The young pilot Kazuda Xiono is to track down the mysterious and increasingly powerful First Order on behalf of Leia Organa’s Resistance movement as part of a top-secret mission.

This less successful attempt left fans wondering if it added anything substantial to Star Wars. The animated show had good visuals yet an inconsequential plot. We hope the kids liked it.

Famous quotes: The First Order does not tolerate the weak. — Kylo Ren

Category: Animated TV show

Release dates: October 7, 2018

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens (34 ABY)

Thirty-four years after defeating Darth Vader and the Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat. The sinister Kylo Ren (son of Leia and Han Solo) threatens the peace, because he wants to take over Darth Vader’s legacy. Finn, a deserter from the Stormtroopers who helped the Resistance after deserting, the daring pilot Poe Dameron and the unruly scavenger Rey stand up to him. They receive help from the legendary rebel hero Han Solo and his companions.

Famous quotes: The garbage will do! — Rey, referring to the Millennium Falcon

Category: Movie

Release date: December 14, 2015

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (34 ABY)

Luke Skywalker has retired to a lonely island in his old age. But peace is disturbed when Rey wishes to be trained by him in the ways of the Jedi. Luke is forced to make a decision that will change Rey’s life forever. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren and his First Order engage in a fierce battle with Leia and the Resistance fighters for supremacy in the galaxy.

Famous quotes:

I’ve seen your daily routine. You are not busy. — Rey

Impressive. Every word in that sentence was wrong. — Luke Skywalker

Category: Movie

Release date: December 9, 2017

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (35 ABY)

The First Order continues to threaten peace throughout the galaxy. Their forces are far superior in technology and numbers to those of the Resistance, led by General Leia. To make matters worse, another threat emerges in the form of an enemy long thought dead. In the fight against evil, all hopes now rest on Rey and her friends, who set out on a mission whose outcome could finally decide the battle between Jedi and Sith.

Famous quotes: You’ve been a real friend, R2. My best one, in fact. — C-3PO

Category: Movie

Release date: December 16, 2019

Untitled film by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (TBC)

Pakistani-Canadian Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will become the first woman of color to direct a Star Wars movie. The currently untitled movie is set 15 years after the end of Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, and British actress Daisy Ridley returns as Rey, the sequel’s heroine, who tries to revive the Jedi Order. Obaid-Chinoy previously directed the Ms. Marvel TV series about a Muslim superheroine.

Category: film

Release date: expected 2025

Honorable mentions

If you want to immerse yourself into the Star Wars universe even more, there are numerous choices ranging from novels and comics, to board and computer games and VR. Here are two lesser-known candidates that add meaningfully to the Star Wars timeline and characters.

Star Wars Forces of Destiny (22 BBY – 35 ABY)

This is a web series published through Disney’s YouTube channel and produced by Lucasfilm. It follows different female characters through different eras of the Star Wars universe, depicting characters like Sabine Wren, Jyn Erso, Rose Tico, Padme Amidala, Princess Leia Organa, Rey Skywalker, Hera Syndulla and Ahsoka Tano. Most episodes last no longer than three minutes. Although this series is not actually set in the Star Wars universe, it is still important to watch it to understand the timeline.

Famous quotes: I hope one day we can fight together. — Leia Organa

Category: Animated micro-series

Release date: July 3, 2017

Star Wars Blips (34 ABY)

This YouTube web series introduces many droids, creatures, and porgs, such as R2-D2, 2BB-2, BB-4 or BB9E. It consists of a total of eight episodes and served mainly as a promotion for the release of Star Wars: Episode VIII.

Famous quotes: Beep-boop. — R2-D2

Category: Animated YouTube short videos

Release date: November 12, 2019