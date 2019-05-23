ExpressVPN router app: Latest updates and software upgrades

For older versions of ExpressVPN for routers click here

Are you tired of setting up a VPN on each of your devices and connecting them one by one? Wouldn’t it be nice to protect every device on your home network with one click?

Today, we’re excited to announce the latest ExpressVPN router app. Redesigned from the ground up, the new app sports improved performance, a cleaner look, and all of the industry-leading features you’ve come to love and trust.

Ready to check it out? Here’s a sneak peek.

Redesigned user interface

What’s the point of having the best VPN around if you can’t locate or use its features? The ExpressVPN router app has gone through a complete makeover, making it easier to find what you need.

Here’s a quick tour of your redesigned router interface:

Dashboard: Connect to the VPN, swap locations, and control which devices are routed through the VPN

Configure your ExpressVPN protocol and account settings

Configure your ExpressVPN protocol and account settings Network Settings: Change your Wi-Fi name, password, and internet connection settings

Change your Wi-Fi name, password, and internet connection settings Advanced Settings: Update, back up, and restore your router firmware, and configure your DDNS and Port Forwarding settings

Improved connection reliability

The new router app has not only been designed to look prettier, but it’s also engineered to make getting connected a breeze. A spiffy new connection algorithm lets you hit “Connect” and secure all of your devices within seconds.

Once you’re connected, enjoy the blazing speeds you’ve come to rely on. The app runs on hardware devices that deliver VPN speeds up to 30Mbps, so whether you’re streaming your favorite show or pwning noobs online, you’re guaranteed best-in-class speeds at all times.

Try the new ExpressVPN app for routers

So what are you waiting for? If you’re already using ExpressVPN for routers, get the latest and greatest update in three steps:

Sign in to your account Hit the green “Set Up ExpressVPN” button Download the new firmware for your router

And if you haven’t yet discovered the convenience of having every device in your home protected from the source, check out our list of compatible router models. You can even order a VPN router with ExpressVPN pre-installed.

If you’ve got any questions, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available around the clock to help you.

Previous router app updates

ExpressVPN 1.01 for routers

Wondering how to add an extra boost to your home’s Internet security? ExpressVPN now offers an easy-to-use app for routers. This lets you protect every device that is connected to your home’s Wi-Fi network—even ones that aren’t able to run VPN software. How’s that for maximum protection? Why Use a VPN on a Router? When you use ExpressVPN’s apps for routers, you’re able to protect all the devices in your home, even ones that can’t run a VPN. That’s right! Your Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Chromecast, and various new “Internet of Things” gadgets like smart locks, smart light bulbs, and intelligent toilets are all protected. Plus, you’ll be keeping your network safe against security and privacy issues such as IP or DNS leaks. 3 Reasons Why ExpressVPN’s Router App Is Better Than the Rest There are many ways of getting a VPN on a router, but ExpressVPN’s new app wins with these strong points: 1. Easy to use. Get the simplicity of ExpressVPN apps for other devices, now on your router. 2. Best-in-class protection. Some manually configured routers can still have DNS or IP leaks. The ExpressVPN app for routers was specifically designed to prevent these types of leaks, thereby giving you even better protection as well as fast connection speeds. 3. Blazing-fast speeds. The app runs on hardware devices that deliver VPN speeds up to 30Mbps, which is faster than most other VPN routers, and great for even the highest levels of video streaming quality. And if you need assistance on anything, ExpressVPN’s round-the-clock support is just one click away! Sounds Great! Where Can I Get This? To use ExpressVPN on a router, you’ll first need an ExpressVPN subscription. Get one of the following supported router models (with more coming soon!): Linksys WRT1200AC Linksys WRT1900AC Linksys WRT1900ACS You can get your router (with everything pre-loaded and ready-to-go) via FlashRouters. Alternatively, you can first buy the hardware online at Amazon or the Linksys’ store and then add the ExpressVPN firmware later. Flash the ExpressVPN software onto the device (only if you purchased through Amazon or Linksys). Login to the ExpressVPN website Click “Setup ExpressVPN” Open the “Routers” section Select your exact router model and download the firmware image Follow the setup instructions for the Linksys WRT1200AC or the Linksys WRT1900AC(S). What Do You Think of the New ExpressVPN App for Routers? Now that you know where and how to get the ExpressVPN app for routers, how is it working out for you? ExpressVPN is committed to bringing you the best possible apps, and welcome all your questions, comments, and/or concerns. Just leave them in the comments below. And, as always, don’t hesitate to reach out to Support if you have any questions!



Johnny 5 is the founding editor of the blog and writes about pressing technology issues. From important cat privacy stories to governments and corporations that overstep their boundaries, Johnny covers it all.