Many of the main cast from season one will be returning for season two of Tracker, including:

Justin Hartley as Colton Shaw

as Colton Shaw Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

as Velma Bruin Eric Graise as Bobby Exley

as Bobby Exley Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene

as Reenie Greene Floriana Lima as Camille Picket

Jensen Ackles, Jennifer Morrison, and Sofia Pernas are all slated to reprise their roles from season one as guest stars throughout the season, though few details are known about how many episodes they will appear in.