Where to watch ‘Tracker’ Season 2 in 2024 Where to watch ‘Tracker’ Season 2 in 2024
Colter Shaw is back on the case in Tracker. The hit CBS series returns for its sophomore season with all-new mysteries to solve, people to find, and conspiracies to unravel. Here are all the ways to watch Tracker season two, wherever you are.
Where to watch ‘Tracker’ online in the U.S.
Here are all the ways you can watch the series online!
Paramount Plus
Tracker is available for streaming on Paramount Plus, where you can watch every episode from season one on-demand now and catch up on new episodes weekly. Don’t want to wait to watch new episodes? Sign up for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan and catch the latest episodes live. Not convinced? New users can get a 7-day free trial for any plan.
Fubo
Stream Tracker online with Fubo, a popular option for cord-cutters. Since Fubo offers CBS in the U.S., you can catch new episodes of Tracker live as they air or on-demand afterward. You can get started with a free 7-day trial of Fubo, but note that you'll need a U.S. zip code to sign up.
Where to watch ‘Tracker’ online outside the U.S.
Here's how you can stream the show no matter where you are.
Disney+
With availability in over 60 countries, Disney+ is your exclusive destination to watch Tracker outside the U.S. All episodes from season one are available on-demand, ensuring you can catch up whenever you like. Plus, the platform will release the latest episodes shortly after they air, so you won't miss a moment of the action.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Tracker’ in another country?
While you can watch Tracker by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Tracker’ about?
Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game, the series follows survivalist Colter Shaw, who uses his skills to solve mysteries and find missing persons. Shaw, portrayed by Justin Hartley, takes on dangerous cases as a “reward seeker,” using his expertise to track down those who can't be found conventionally. But with a mysterious past himself, the show also explores how and why he came to acquire his unique skills.
What to expect from ‘Tracker’ Season 2?
Tracker showrunners have also promised that season two will delve into the mysteries of Colter’s past and explore his dysfunctional family dynamics in more depth as he continues to cross the country solving cases. Additionally, they’ve hinted that we’ll see a lot more of Velma and Reenie as they team up to run Reenie’s private law practice.
‘Tracker’ Season 2 release date
Tracker season two premiered on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at 8 P.M. EST on CBS. There will be 22 episodes this season that will air weekly on Sunday nights.
‘Tracker’ Season 2 cast
Many of the main cast from season one will be returning for season two of Tracker, including:
- Justin Hartley as Colton Shaw
- Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin
- Eric Graise as Bobby Exley
- Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene
- Floriana Lima as Camille Picket
Jensen Ackles, Jennifer Morrison, and Sofia Pernas are all slated to reprise their roles from season one as guest stars throughout the season, though few details are known about how many episodes they will appear in.
‘Tracker’ FAQ
Tracker airs on CBS in the U.S.
No, Tracker is not streaming on Prime Video.
No, Tracker is not streaming on Netflix.
Yes, Tracker is based on The Never Game, a suspense crime thriller by Jeffery Deaver. The Never Game is the first of four novels that follow Colton Shaw. Future seasons are likely to follow the subsequent books as well.
There are no free streaming sites currently offering Tracker, but you can take advantage of a free trial offer from Paramount Plus or Fubo in the U.S. to watch episodes now.
