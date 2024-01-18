What is ‘Nightsleeper’ about?

Nightsleeper is a six-part suspense thriller mini-series set aboard an overnight train traveling from Glasgow to London. When the train is hijacked remotely by unknown hackers with a dozen passengers stuck on board, the passengers must find a way to work together to save themselves and reach their destination unscathed.

At the heart of the series is Joe (Joe Cole), a disgraced former police officer on the run after being accused of theft, and Abby (Alexandra Roach), a cybersecurity expert looking to prove herself in her newly appointed leadership role. With only one means of communication and obstacles in their path at every turn, can these two strangers figure out who is responsible and stop the train before it's too late?