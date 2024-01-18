Where to watch ‘Nightsleeper’ online in 2024Where to watch ‘Nightsleeper’ online in 2024
A hijacked train is speeding for London, with a handful of passengers trapped inside. Can two strangers work together to stop it before it reaches its final destination? With twists and turns around every corner, this miniseries is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Here’s how to watch Nightsleeper online now!
Where to watch ‘Nightsleeper’ online
Watch Nightsleeper online!
BBC iPlayer
Binge Nightsleeper the UK on BBC iPlayer. The service has every episode of this action-packed thriller available on-demand now. While BBC iPlayer is a free service, Brits using the service need a TV Licence to stream on the service.
ThreeNow
ThreeNow is a free, ad-supported streaming service in New Zealand. Catch every twist and turn with all episodes of Nightsleeper available now. Note that you'll need to create an account by providing an email address and a New Zealand postcode.
Stan
If you're in Australia hoping to catch Nightsleeper, Stan is the place to watch it. All episodes are available on demand now. Though it's not a free streaming service, Stan has no ads, a plethora of amazing shows and movies, and three different subscription plans to fit your budget. Note that you'll need an Australian postcode to sign up.
Can I use a VPN to watch ‘Nightsleeper’ in another country?
While you can watch Nightsleeper by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.
What is ‘Nightsleeper’ about?
Nightsleeper is a six-part suspense thriller mini-series set aboard an overnight train traveling from Glasgow to London. When the train is hijacked remotely by unknown hackers with a dozen passengers stuck on board, the passengers must find a way to work together to save themselves and reach their destination unscathed.
At the heart of the series is Joe (Joe Cole), a disgraced former police officer on the run after being accused of theft, and Abby (Alexandra Roach), a cybersecurity expert looking to prove herself in her newly appointed leadership role. With only one means of communication and obstacles in their path at every turn, can these two strangers figure out who is responsible and stop the train before it's too late?
‘Nightsleeper’ release date
Nightsleeper premiered Sunday, September 15th, 2024 with all six episodes available for immediate viewing on BBC iPlayer. On BBC One, two episodes will drop weekly on Sundays at 9 P.M. BST.
‘Nightsleeper’ cast
Here is the main cast of Nightsleeper:
- Joe Cole as Joseph Roag
- Alexandra Roach as Abby Aysgarth
- Katie Leung as Rachel Li
- Ruth Madeley as Chrissy Doolan
- James Cosmo as Fraser Warren
- Sharon Rooney as Yasmin Brown
- Sharon Small as Liz Draycott MP, the Secretary of State for Transport
- Leah MacRae as Sophie Warren
- Adam Mitchell as Max “Mouse” Ellis
- David Threlfell as Paul “Pev” Peveril
- Pamela Nomvete as Nicola Miller
‘Nightsleeper’ FAQ
Nightsleeper isn’t currently available on any streaming platform in the U.S. There is no information yet on when it may be available in the U.S.
Nightsleeper currently isn’t streaming on any platform in Canada and, we don’t know when it may be available to Canadians.
