Orphan Black: Echoes takes the rich legacy of the original series into the near future, set 37 years after the events of Orphan Black. You follow the journey of Lucy, a woman who wakes up with no memory of her past after a mysterious medical procedure. As Lucy tries to piece together her history, she contends with a powerful organization involved in human modification.

Lucy’s search for her identity pulls her into a web of intrigue and danger. She meets new allies and adversaries with hidden agendas, like Jules, a wealthy teenager drawn into the mystery surrounding Lucy’s past, and Dr. Kira Manning, the daughter of Sarah Manning from the original series, who plays an important role in connecting the two timelines.