Imagine waking up in 2052 with no memory of your past, only to be hunted by dark forces. Orphan Black: Echoes follows Lucy as she leaves her newfound family to uncover the truth about her identity and confronts the scientific manipulation that defines her existence. Ready to dive into this gripping sci-fi adventure? Here’s how you can stream Orphan Black: Echoes online!
Where to watch ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ online in the U.S.
Watch Orphan Black: Echoes with ExpressVPN to bypass throttling restrictions on your network—including schools and offices—and securely stream the show in blazing-fast HD from anywhere. Here are all the ways to watch the series online!
AMC+
Price: From 9 USD/month
Free trial: Seven-day free trial
Watch Orphan Black: Echoes on AMC+. The service offers a vast library of original programming, including the entire Orphan Black series, making it the perfect platform for both new viewers and longtime fans. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a U.S. server location to watch Orphan Black: Echoes from anywhere in the world.
YouTube TV
Price: From 73 USD/month
Free trial: 14-day free trial
YouTube TV will stream Orphan Black: Echoes live as it airs on AMC from June 23. As a cord-cutter, YouTube TV is a great way to keep up with the show without cable. However, note that the service does not carry the show on-demand. American fans watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to a U.S. server location to watch Orphan Black: Echoes from anywhere in the world.
Where to watch ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ online in the UK
ITVX
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Stream Orphan Black: Echoes for free on ITVX. The platform is only available in the UK, so you’ll need a valid UK postal code like LL32 8PR or NN3 2BZ to sign up for free. You can upgrade to the premium plan for £5.99/month or £59.99/year for ad-free viewing. British fans watching with ExpressVPN, connect to a UK server location to watch Orphan Black: Echoes on ITVX anywhere in the world.
Where to watch ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ online in New Zealand
TVNZ+
Price: Free
Free trial: None
Stream Orphan Black: Echoes on TVNZ+. The ad-supported service is a great way to stream the show for free, but you’ll need to create an account for free before you start streaming.. TVNZ+ is only available to New Zealand residents and provides access to a wide range of shows and movies. Kiwis watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an NZ server location to watch Orphan Black: Echoes on TVNZ+ for free anywhere.
Where to watch ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ online in Australia
Stan
Price: From 10 AUD/month
Free trial: None
Stan is a great way for Aussies to watch Orphan Black: Echoes. Aussies watching with ExpressVPN, be sure to connect to an Australian server location to watch Orphan Black: Echoes anywhere.
Where to watch the new ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ online for free
You can stream Orphan Black: Echoes for free on TVNZ+ and ITVX. TVNZ+ offers free access with ads, available to residents in New Zealand. ITVX also provides free streaming with ads for UK residents. Both platforms require a simple sign-up process. Enjoy watching the latest chapter in the Orphan Black saga without any cost.
What is ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ about?
Orphan Black: Echoes takes the rich legacy of the original series into the near future, set 37 years after the events of Orphan Black. You follow the journey of Lucy, a woman who wakes up with no memory of her past after a mysterious medical procedure. As Lucy tries to piece together her history, she contends with a powerful organization involved in human modification.
Lucy’s search for her identity pulls her into a web of intrigue and danger. She meets new allies and adversaries with hidden agendas, like Jules, a wealthy teenager drawn into the mystery surrounding Lucy’s past, and Dr. Kira Manning, the daughter of Sarah Manning from the original series, who plays an important role in connecting the two timelines.
‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ release date
Orphan Black: Echoes premiered in the U.S. on June 23, 2024. For UK viewers, the series has been available on ITVX since May 16, 2024. In Australia, it began streaming on Stan on November 3, 2023.
‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ cast
The cast of Orphan Black: Echoes brings together a mix of seasoned actors and fresh faces. Here’s the main cast of the show:
- Krysten Ritter as Lucy
- Keeley Hawes as Dr. Kira Manning
- Amanda Fix as Jules
- Avan Jogia as Jack
- Rya Kihlstedt as Eleanor
- James Hiroyuki Liao as Darros
- Reed Diamond as Tom
‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ FAQ
No, you don’t need to watch Orphan Black before diving into Orphan Black: Echoes. The new series introduces a fresh storyline and characters, making it easy for newcomers to jump in. However, if you're a fan of the original, you'll catch some deeper connections and enjoy the nods to past events.
No, Orphan Black: Echoes is not streaming on Netflix. The series is available on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America in the U.S., ITVX in the UK, Stan in Australia, and TVNZ+ in New Zealand.
Orphan Black: Echoes isn’t a reboot. It’s a continuation set 37 years after the original series. The show introduces new characters and plots while keeping ties to the original storyline, offering a fresh yet familiar experience for fans, old and new.
Yes, you can watch Orphan Black: Echoes for free on TVNZ+ in New Zealand and ITVX in the UK. Both platforms offer free streaming with ads, but you can upgrade to the paid tier to enjoy ad-free streaming. Alternatively, platforms like AMC+ and YouTube TV offer free trials, which you can use to watch Orphan Black: Echoes for free.
